8250 S Gaylord Cir

Furnished Basement Suite C-470 & University - Property Id: 128492



Nicely furnished 350 sq foot basement suite in Patio Home with cute yard. Quiet neighborhood, walk to HOA pool and convenient access to Southglenn, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and C-470. Private use of full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on main floor. Street parking. All utilities included in rent. Lease term flexible - avail ASAP. I'm a single female, non-smoker with a cat & I'm rarely home. There are no other renters in my home. You are FEMALE, non-smoker with NO pets.

