Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
8250 S Gaylord Cir
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

8250 S Gaylord Cir

8250 South Gaylord Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8250 South Gaylord Circle, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Furnished Basement Suite C-470 & University - Property Id: 128492

Nicely furnished 350 sq foot basement suite in Patio Home with cute yard. Quiet neighborhood, walk to HOA pool and convenient access to Southglenn, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and C-470. Private use of full bath on 2nd floor and 1/2 bath on main floor. Street parking. All utilities included in rent. Lease term flexible - avail ASAP. I'm a single female, non-smoker with a cat & I'm rarely home. There are no other renters in my home. You are FEMALE, non-smoker with NO pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128492p
Property Id 128492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5015921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8250 S Gaylord Cir have any available units?
8250 S Gaylord Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 8250 S Gaylord Cir have?
Some of 8250 S Gaylord Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8250 S Gaylord Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8250 S Gaylord Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8250 S Gaylord Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8250 S Gaylord Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8250 S Gaylord Cir offer parking?
No, 8250 S Gaylord Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8250 S Gaylord Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8250 S Gaylord Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8250 S Gaylord Cir have a pool?
Yes, 8250 S Gaylord Cir has a pool.
Does 8250 S Gaylord Cir have accessible units?
No, 8250 S Gaylord Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8250 S Gaylord Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8250 S Gaylord Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 8250 S Gaylord Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 8250 S Gaylord Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
