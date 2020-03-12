7951 S. Quince Way

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Remodeled Ranch in Willow Creek! - Don't miss this remodeled ranch in highly sought after Willow Creek neighborhood! Lancaster model with open floorpan, tons of natural light, and new everything!



Floorplan boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Updated roof, gutters, furnace, central A/C, attic/whole house fan, double-paned windows, and fresh paint. Brand new black stainless steel appliances. Professionally landscaped yard with multiple patios, raised garden beds, and xeriscaping.



Cherry Creek School District, and Willow Creek Elementary award Blue Ribbon 3x. The community boasts walking trails, expansive greenbelts, an 18-acre park, and Willow Creek Trail. Close proximity to Park Meadows, DTC, Light Rail, and I-25.



Please call us for more information at 303-747-4782.



Parking

2-car garage with automatic door and Street



Laundry

Washer/Dryer hookups



HVAC

Central Forced Air Heating

Central Forced Air Conditioner



Fireplace

Wood Burning



Pets

*Additional $200 deposit per pet

*Additional $25 monthly rent per pet



Utilities

-Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electric and landscaping/exterior maintenance inside fence.

-Owner pays HOA fees.



