Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

7858 East Long Place

7858 East Long Place · No Longer Available
Location

7858 East Long Place, Centennial, CO 80112
Willow Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pet Friendly Home in Willow Creek - Property Id: 54909

Available 5/16/2020 is this, split level house with 4BR/3BA/2602SF on a cul-de-sac in Willow Creek by Park Meadows Mall and the DTC. First floor has hardwood floors through the LR, DR and kitchen, a few steps down is the FR with fireplace, brick hearth, wet bar and closet. Upstairs is the Master Suite, two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom plus the finished basement has the laundry room with washer and dryer, full bathroom plus a large open space great for a fourth bedroom or great room. Features include vaulted ceilings, central air, ceiling fans, updated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances, granite counters in bathrooms, kitchen and family room wet bar, new siding, attached two car garage and a huge fenced yard with sprinkler system, patio and brand new Trex deck. The carpet on the steps will be replaced with wood. Cherry Creek school district with Willow Creek Elementary, West Middle and Cherry Creek High School assigned. Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54909
Property Id 54909

(RLNE5756697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7858 East Long Place have any available units?
7858 East Long Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7858 East Long Place have?
Some of 7858 East Long Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7858 East Long Place currently offering any rent specials?
7858 East Long Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7858 East Long Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7858 East Long Place is pet friendly.
Does 7858 East Long Place offer parking?
Yes, 7858 East Long Place offers parking.
Does 7858 East Long Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7858 East Long Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7858 East Long Place have a pool?
No, 7858 East Long Place does not have a pool.
Does 7858 East Long Place have accessible units?
No, 7858 East Long Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7858 East Long Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7858 East Long Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7858 East Long Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7858 East Long Place has units with air conditioning.

