7858 East Long Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Pet Friendly Home in Willow Creek - Property Id: 54909



Available 5/16/2020 is this, split level house with 4BR/3BA/2602SF on a cul-de-sac in Willow Creek by Park Meadows Mall and the DTC. First floor has hardwood floors through the LR, DR and kitchen, a few steps down is the FR with fireplace, brick hearth, wet bar and closet. Upstairs is the Master Suite, two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom plus the finished basement has the laundry room with washer and dryer, full bathroom plus a large open space great for a fourth bedroom or great room. Features include vaulted ceilings, central air, ceiling fans, updated kitchen with new cabinets and appliances, granite counters in bathrooms, kitchen and family room wet bar, new siding, attached two car garage and a huge fenced yard with sprinkler system, patio and brand new Trex deck. The carpet on the steps will be replaced with wood. Cherry Creek school district with Willow Creek Elementary, West Middle and Cherry Creek High School assigned. Tenant pays all utilities.

