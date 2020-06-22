7413 S Albion St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in Centennial nestled in a quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping. This nicely remodeled 4 bed (1 non-conforming) 3 bath home in popular Nob Hill has a huge backyard with privacy fence, mature trees, sprinkler system, and covered patio, New paint inside and out, nice hardwoods throughout the main and lower level. All the bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has updated counters and newer appliances. Newer washer and dryer included. Central AC.



Conveniently located near I-25 and C-470 for a quick commute anywhere. Close to Park Meadows, DTC, and downtown. Walking distance from parks, trails, restaurants, and shops. Walking distance to South Suburban golf course and Lifetime gym Centennial.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Pet ok with additional deposit. No smoking.



