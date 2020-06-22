All apartments in Centennial
7413 S Albion St
7413 S Albion St

7413 South Albion Street · No Longer Available
Location

7413 South Albion Street, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Centennial nestled in a quiet neighborhood with mature landscaping. This nicely remodeled 4 bed (1 non-conforming) 3 bath home in popular Nob Hill has a huge backyard with privacy fence, mature trees, sprinkler system, and covered patio, New paint inside and out, nice hardwoods throughout the main and lower level. All the bathrooms have been remodeled. Nice open floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has updated counters and newer appliances. Newer washer and dryer included. Central AC.

Conveniently located near I-25 and C-470 for a quick commute anywhere. Close to Park Meadows, DTC, and downtown.  Walking distance from parks, trails, restaurants, and shops.  Walking distance to South Suburban golf course and Lifetime gym Centennial.  

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Pet ok with additional deposit. No smoking.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/7413-s-albion-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

