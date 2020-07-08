7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath Apartment Near DTC & Light Rail - This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath apartment has recently been updated and is conveniently located near the Dry Creek RTD Station and the Denver Tech Center.



This 3rd floor unit has a large balcony with great greenery and sunset views. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and leads into a small dining room. The updated kitchen includes quartz countertops, plenty of storage, large refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and oven. Down the hall you'll find a full bathroom, spacious guest room, and large master with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom.



Hunter's Hill is conveniently located near the Dry Creek RTD station and I-25, making transportation significantly easier. Being on the south end of the Denver Tech Center, you're also close to Park Meadows, grocery stores, restaurants, and other necessities. Amenities at this property include a dedicated covered parking space, ample guest parking, pool, tennis court, basketball court, playground, and clubhouse.



Contact Brianne Sheridan at 530-624-4887 to schedule a tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5495717)