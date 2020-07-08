All apartments in Centennial
7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E

7275 South Xenia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7275 South Xenia Circle, Centennial, CO 80112
Hunters Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath Apartment Near DTC & Light Rail - This spacious 2 bed, 2 bath apartment has recently been updated and is conveniently located near the Dry Creek RTD Station and the Denver Tech Center.

This 3rd floor unit has a large balcony with great greenery and sunset views. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and leads into a small dining room. The updated kitchen includes quartz countertops, plenty of storage, large refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and oven. Down the hall you'll find a full bathroom, spacious guest room, and large master with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom.

Hunter's Hill is conveniently located near the Dry Creek RTD station and I-25, making transportation significantly easier. Being on the south end of the Denver Tech Center, you're also close to Park Meadows, grocery stores, restaurants, and other necessities. Amenities at this property include a dedicated covered parking space, ample guest parking, pool, tennis court, basketball court, playground, and clubhouse.

Contact Brianne Sheridan at 530-624-4887 to schedule a tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5495717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E have any available units?
7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E have?
Some of 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E currently offering any rent specials?
7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E pet-friendly?
No, 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E offer parking?
Yes, 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E offers parking.
Does 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E have a pool?
Yes, 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E has a pool.
Does 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E have accessible units?
No, 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E does not have accessible units.
Does 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E has units with dishwashers.
Does 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7275 S. Xenia Circle Apt. E does not have units with air conditioning.

