7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking media room online portal

Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood. The home offers a bright and inviting space as you walk in the door, with modern updates throughout. The kitchen offers brand new counter tops, beautiful white shaker cabinets and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Access to the private outdoor space through the kitchen. Both bedrooms offer an abundance of space, with generous storage space. Schedule a viewing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $50 monthly parking, water, sewer, and trash fee.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Representative, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



