Centennial, CO
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3

7105 South Gaylord Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

7105 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 · Avail. now

$1,740

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
media room
online portal
Updated 2BD, 1BA Southglenn Condo, Walk to Grocery Store, Close to DTC - Recently updated condo, located in Centennial's charming Southglenn neighborhood. The home offers a bright and inviting space as you walk in the door, with modern updates throughout. The kitchen offers brand new counter tops, beautiful white shaker cabinets and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Access to the private outdoor space through the kitchen. Both bedrooms offer an abundance of space, with generous storage space. Schedule a viewing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly parking, water, sewer, and trash fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Representative, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4679390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 have any available units?
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 has a unit available for $1,740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 have?
Some of 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 currently offering any rent specials?
7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 is pet friendly.
Does 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 offer parking?
Yes, 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 does offer parking.
Does 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 have a pool?
Yes, 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 has a pool.
Does 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 have accessible units?
No, 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7105 S Gaylord St Unit C3 does not have units with air conditioning.
