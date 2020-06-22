6886 S Broadway

Amenities

To Schedule a showing please contact Jennifer at rentvestpm.com or Please copy this into your browser:

https

app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestdenver

BEST LOCATION in Popular Broadway Ramparts Totally Remodeled Townhome/Rowhome Nestled in the Corner of this Quiet Community. Close to Streets of Southglenn, Highline Canal Trail, Historic Downtown Littleton and Light Rail. Three Bedrooms upstairs, Including Master Suite and Separate Full Bath. Beautiful Open Walk-out Basement with Family Room/Rec. Area, Wood Burning Fireplace and Outside Patio Area. Detached 2 Car Garage is right across from unit. Community wraps around a central recreation area with private community pool, tennis court, playground, picnic area, maintained landscaping and mature trees. Littleton Public Schools. Tenant to pay all utilities.