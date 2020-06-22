All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6886 S Broadway

6886 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

6886 South Broadway, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
To Schedule a showing please contact Jennifer at rentvestpm.com or Please copy this into your browser:
https
app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestdenver
BEST LOCATION in Popular Broadway Ramparts Totally Remodeled Townhome/Rowhome Nestled in the Corner of this Quiet Community. Close to Streets of Southglenn, Highline Canal Trail, Historic Downtown Littleton and Light Rail. Three Bedrooms upstairs, Including Master Suite and Separate Full Bath. Beautiful Open Walk-out Basement with Family Room/Rec. Area, Wood Burning Fireplace and Outside Patio Area. Detached 2 Car Garage is right across from unit. Community wraps around a central recreation area with private community pool, tennis court, playground, picnic area, maintained landscaping and mature trees. Littleton Public Schools. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

