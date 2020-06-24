All apartments in Centennial
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

6621 S Wellington Ct

6621 South Wellington Court · No Longer Available
Location

6621 South Wellington Court, Centennial, CO 80121
Broadway Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick ranch with huge garage, month to month - Property Id: 203365

Nicely updated brick ranch in Broadway Estates.
Not furnished.
2236 sq ft total, 1600 finished sq ft. plus 900 sq ft garage with two 9' x 8' overhead doors and 10' ceilings.
Eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms up, 1 full bath up; family room down, 3/4 bath down; washer, dryer, utility sink, and extra storage in unfinished basement area.
Covered patio, shed, garage in large fenced in and shaded back yard.
Landlord pays water charges and utilities.
NO smoking.
Month to month lease, or 3 month lease if you prefer.
Verifiable income, minimum of $6000, is required. This can be combined income for all tenants on the lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203365
Property Id 203365

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5460413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 S Wellington Ct have any available units?
6621 S Wellington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6621 S Wellington Ct have?
Some of 6621 S Wellington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 S Wellington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6621 S Wellington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 S Wellington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6621 S Wellington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6621 S Wellington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6621 S Wellington Ct offers parking.
Does 6621 S Wellington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6621 S Wellington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 S Wellington Ct have a pool?
No, 6621 S Wellington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6621 S Wellington Ct have accessible units?
No, 6621 S Wellington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 S Wellington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6621 S Wellington Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6621 S Wellington Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6621 S Wellington Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
