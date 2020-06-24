6621 S Wellington Ct

Amenities

Brick ranch with huge garage, month to month - Property Id: 203365



Nicely updated brick ranch in Broadway Estates.

Not furnished.

2236 sq ft total, 1600 finished sq ft. plus 900 sq ft garage with two 9' x 8' overhead doors and 10' ceilings.

Eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms up, 1 full bath up; family room down, 3/4 bath down; washer, dryer, utility sink, and extra storage in unfinished basement area.

Covered patio, shed, garage in large fenced in and shaded back yard.

Landlord pays water charges and utilities.

NO smoking.

Month to month lease, or 3 month lease if you prefer.

Verifiable income, minimum of $6000, is required. This can be combined income for all tenants on the lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203365

No Pets Allowed



