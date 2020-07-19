6531 S Albion Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great house, location, and neighborhood! - Property Id: 85082



Remodeled property for rent nice neighborhood



Within walking distance to Lenski Elementary and Newton Middle School. Located directly across the street from Little Dry Creek Park with a playground and walking/biking paths. Fabulous large backyard with a spacious and comfortable covered patio (19x16) plus a deck (16x16) for entertaining; 16x16 utility shed/workshop; mature landscaping. Close to Wholefoods, Trader Joes and Streets of Southglenn. So much more a must see.

Tri-Level

3 Bedrooms

1 Full Bath/ 1 Three Quarter Bath/ 1 Half-Bath

Finished Square Feet: 2,070 Sq. Ft. (approx)

2 car garage

Beautiful fireplace in the family room

New copper plumbing throughout the house

New electrical panel

New copper wiring throughout the house

New wood flooring throughout

New kitchen appliances

Furnace 5 years old, Hot water heater 2 years old

Central A/C,

Sprinkler system

LEAF FILTER" gutters installed

New paint - interior and exterior

New front door, New interior doors

Double pane windows

