6531 S Albion Way

Amenities
Great house, location, and neighborhood! - Property Id: 85082
Remodeled property for rent nice neighborhood
Within walking distance to Lenski Elementary and Newton Middle School. Located directly across the street from Little Dry Creek Park with a playground and walking/biking paths. Fabulous large backyard with a spacious and comfortable covered patio (19x16) plus a deck (16x16) for entertaining; 16x16 utility shed/workshop; mature landscaping. Close to Wholefoods, Trader Joes and Streets of Southglenn. So much more a must see.
Tri-Level
3 Bedrooms
1 Full Bath/ 1 Three Quarter Bath/ 1 Half-Bath
Finished Square Feet: 2,070 Sq. Ft. (approx)
2 car garage
Beautiful fireplace in the family room
New copper plumbing throughout the house
New electrical panel
New copper wiring throughout the house
New wood flooring throughout
New kitchen appliances
Furnace 5 years old, Hot water heater 2 years old
Central A/C,
Sprinkler system
LEAF FILTER" gutters installed
New paint - interior and exterior
New front door, New interior doors
Double pane windows
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85082
Property Id 85082
(RLNE4493976)