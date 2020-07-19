All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6531 S Albion Way

6531 South Albion Way · No Longer Available
Location

6531 South Albion Way, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great house, location, and neighborhood! - Property Id: 85082

Remodeled property for rent nice neighborhood

Within walking distance to Lenski Elementary and Newton Middle School. Located directly across the street from Little Dry Creek Park with a playground and walking/biking paths. Fabulous large backyard with a spacious and comfortable covered patio (19x16) plus a deck (16x16) for entertaining; 16x16 utility shed/workshop; mature landscaping. Close to Wholefoods, Trader Joes and Streets of Southglenn. So much more a must see.
Tri-Level
3 Bedrooms
1 Full Bath/ 1 Three Quarter Bath/ 1 Half-Bath
Finished Square Feet: 2,070 Sq. Ft. (approx)
2 car garage
Beautiful fireplace in the family room
New copper plumbing throughout the house
New electrical panel
New copper wiring throughout the house
New wood flooring throughout
New kitchen appliances
Furnace 5 years old, Hot water heater 2 years old
Central A/C,
Sprinkler system
LEAF FILTER" gutters installed
New paint - interior and exterior
New front door, New interior doors
Double pane windows
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85082
Property Id 85082

(RLNE4493976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 S Albion Way have any available units?
6531 S Albion Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6531 S Albion Way have?
Some of 6531 S Albion Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 S Albion Way currently offering any rent specials?
6531 S Albion Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 S Albion Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6531 S Albion Way is pet friendly.
Does 6531 S Albion Way offer parking?
Yes, 6531 S Albion Way offers parking.
Does 6531 S Albion Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6531 S Albion Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 S Albion Way have a pool?
No, 6531 S Albion Way does not have a pool.
Does 6531 S Albion Way have accessible units?
No, 6531 S Albion Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 S Albion Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 S Albion Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6531 S Albion Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6531 S Albion Way has units with air conditioning.
