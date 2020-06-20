6517 S Dexter Street

Amenities

Ridgeview Hills North Beauty - Lovely ranch in mature neighborhood with a beautifully added on sun room and remolded kitchen. Center island in kitchen, all appliances, wood type floors, skylights. Beautiful location with beautiful lawn, 2 car garage, swamp cooler, sprinkler system 2279s square feet. Surrounded by parks and located in the South Suburban Recreation District. This home is large, comfortable and in perfect condition. Its a must see on your list! For more information please call Heartstone properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103



(RLNE5785816)