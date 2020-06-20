All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6517 S Dexter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6517 S Dexter Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6517 S Dexter Street

6517 South Dexter Street · (303) 796-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6517 South Dexter Street, Centennial, CO 80121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6517 S Dexter Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ridgeview Hills North Beauty - Lovely ranch in mature neighborhood with a beautifully added on sun room and remolded kitchen. Center island in kitchen, all appliances, wood type floors, skylights. Beautiful location with beautiful lawn, 2 car garage, swamp cooler, sprinkler system 2279s square feet. Surrounded by parks and located in the South Suburban Recreation District. This home is large, comfortable and in perfect condition. Its a must see on your list! For more information please call Heartstone properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103

(RLNE5785816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 S Dexter Street have any available units?
6517 S Dexter Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6517 S Dexter Street currently offering any rent specials?
6517 S Dexter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 S Dexter Street pet-friendly?
No, 6517 S Dexter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6517 S Dexter Street offer parking?
Yes, 6517 S Dexter Street does offer parking.
Does 6517 S Dexter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6517 S Dexter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 S Dexter Street have a pool?
No, 6517 S Dexter Street does not have a pool.
Does 6517 S Dexter Street have accessible units?
No, 6517 S Dexter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 S Dexter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 S Dexter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6517 S Dexter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6517 S Dexter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6517 S Dexter Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity