Centennial, CO
6474 E Geddes Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:35 AM

6474 E Geddes Ave

6474 East Geddes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6474 East Geddes Avenue, Centennial, CO 80112
Homestead in The Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Mill Creek Homestead in the Willows 2 story town home is located in a quiet neighborhood and is surrounded by Willow Springs open space with miles of walking and biking trails Great floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with new stainless appliances included, eating bar, main floor laundry w/washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, features well-maintained landscaping with sprinkler system and a large Trex deck and patio, perfect for entertaining. Located in the desirable Cherry Creek School District zoned to the Blue Ribbon award winning Homestead Elementary School. Access is available to the Homestead in the Willows pools and tennis courts with an associate membership. Homestead in the Willows is located in the city of Centennial, ranked one of the safest cities in the nation. It is conveniently located close to Park Meadows Mall, DTC, and to the light rail. **CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING**

Owner pays HOA dues Tenant pays all utilities. Small dogs considered. Available August 1st. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

