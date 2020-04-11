6474 E Geddes Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Mill Creek Homestead in the Willows 2 story town home is located in a quiet neighborhood and is surrounded by Willow Springs open space with miles of walking and biking trails Great floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with new stainless appliances included, eating bar, main floor laundry w/washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, features well-maintained landscaping with sprinkler system and a large Trex deck and patio, perfect for entertaining. Located in the desirable Cherry Creek School District zoned to the Blue Ribbon award winning Homestead Elementary School. Access is available to the Homestead in the Willows pools and tennis courts with an associate membership. Homestead in the Willows is located in the city of Centennial, ranked one of the safest cities in the nation. It is conveniently located close to Park Meadows Mall, DTC, and to the light rail. **CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING**



Owner pays HOA dues Tenant pays all utilities. Small dogs considered. Available August 1st. Call New Age Real Estate today to view this exceptional property.