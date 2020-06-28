All apartments in Centennial
6419 South Marion Place
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

6419 South Marion Place

6419 South Marion Place · No Longer Available
Location

6419 South Marion Place, Centennial, CO 80121
Broadway Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
ADORABLE & CHIC 5 BEDROOM HOME IN BROADWAY ESTATES - This beautiful home boasts an open kitchen with a breakfast nook looking out to the back patio and dreamy backyard. The main level includes two comfortable living areas with an addition dining area or office. Retire upstairs to master bedroom with adjacent master bathroom, 3 comfortable sized bedrooms and a full size bathroom.
Brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, swamp cooler and new carpet.
The basement has tons of additional storage, as well as an additional bedroom, and extra flex space!

You don't want to let this house get away! Schedule a showing now!

DOGS WELCOME ** ABSOLUTELY NO CATS

NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA

*Owner prefers no room mate scenarios.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5150911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6419 South Marion Place have any available units?
6419 South Marion Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6419 South Marion Place have?
Some of 6419 South Marion Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6419 South Marion Place currently offering any rent specials?
6419 South Marion Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6419 South Marion Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6419 South Marion Place is pet friendly.
Does 6419 South Marion Place offer parking?
No, 6419 South Marion Place does not offer parking.
Does 6419 South Marion Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6419 South Marion Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6419 South Marion Place have a pool?
No, 6419 South Marion Place does not have a pool.
Does 6419 South Marion Place have accessible units?
No, 6419 South Marion Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6419 South Marion Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6419 South Marion Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6419 South Marion Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6419 South Marion Place does not have units with air conditioning.
