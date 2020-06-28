6419 South Marion Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

ADORABLE & CHIC 5 BEDROOM HOME IN BROADWAY ESTATES - This beautiful home boasts an open kitchen with a breakfast nook looking out to the back patio and dreamy backyard. The main level includes two comfortable living areas with an addition dining area or office. Retire upstairs to master bedroom with adjacent master bathroom, 3 comfortable sized bedrooms and a full size bathroom.

Brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, swamp cooler and new carpet.

The basement has tons of additional storage, as well as an additional bedroom, and extra flex space!



You don't want to let this house get away! Schedule a showing now!



DOGS WELCOME ** ABSOLUTELY NO CATS



NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA



*Owner prefers no room mate scenarios.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5150911)