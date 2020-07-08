6124 S Ash Cir E

Amenities

Fabulous 4 bedroom ranch-style home with finished basement is updated and ready for you to call home! Newer flooring, newer blinds, newer paint and light fixtures. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Main level has living room, family room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The basement has a 4th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub) along with a large open living area with built-in sofa lounge and wet bar, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, a utility sink and lots of extra storage. This spacious home has central heating & AC, an attached 2-car garage and a large backyard with patio, huge shade tree and a storage shed. Short walk to Little Dry Creek Park and trails along with access to the Highline Canal Trail System. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com