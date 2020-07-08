All apartments in Centennial
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

6124 S Ash Cir E

6124 South Ash Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

6124 South Ash Circle East, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Fabulous 4 bedroom ranch-style home with finished basement is updated and ready for you to call home! Newer flooring, newer blinds, newer paint and light fixtures. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Main level has living room, family room with fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The basement has a 4th bedroom and 3/4 bathroom (shower only, no tub) along with a large open living area with built-in sofa lounge and wet bar, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, a utility sink and lots of extra storage. This spacious home has central heating & AC, an attached 2-car garage and a large backyard with patio, huge shade tree and a storage shed. Short walk to Little Dry Creek Park and trails along with access to the Highline Canal Trail System. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 S Ash Cir E have any available units?
6124 S Ash Cir E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6124 S Ash Cir E have?
Some of 6124 S Ash Cir E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 S Ash Cir E currently offering any rent specials?
6124 S Ash Cir E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 S Ash Cir E pet-friendly?
No, 6124 S Ash Cir E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6124 S Ash Cir E offer parking?
Yes, 6124 S Ash Cir E offers parking.
Does 6124 S Ash Cir E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6124 S Ash Cir E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 S Ash Cir E have a pool?
No, 6124 S Ash Cir E does not have a pool.
Does 6124 S Ash Cir E have accessible units?
No, 6124 S Ash Cir E does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 S Ash Cir E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6124 S Ash Cir E has units with dishwashers.
Does 6124 S Ash Cir E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6124 S Ash Cir E has units with air conditioning.

