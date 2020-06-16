All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 13 2020 at 7:09 AM

5815 S Logan Ct

5815 South Logan Court · No Longer Available
Location

5815 South Logan Court, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Hi, I am 31 year old professional guy looking for an awesome new roommate in a very nice and large house that I own in South Denver / Greenwood Village. Very nice private bedroom and bathroom for rent coming available around middle of March, as that current roommate is unfortunately moving back east. Please be professional, respectful, and clean.

Available Room: Nice bedroom on main floor with a sliding closet and a bright window overlooking the beautiful backyard. Full large bathroom across the hall that would be your mostly private bathroom (shared for the upstairs area, but not regularly used by other roommates). Bedroom would be unfurnished.
Asking $900/month plus 1/3 utilities.

I also have one other nice and professional guy roommate living here with his dog in the basement suite. Both of us are active, and keep busy with work and life and are easy going and respectful of others. Both of us enjoy just about anything outdoors among many other things.

We like the peace of mind being able to come home to a relaxing place at night where we all respect each other’s space and know we can get to bed at a normal hour without lots of noise. Like to be clean & tidy as possible especially in the common areas and looking for someone similar. This is not a party house at all!
Nonsmoking, light 420 friendly. Sorry, no more pets as there is already one dog here.

Right now we all split a few basic housekeeping chores and trash duties. Open to look at getting a maid once a month for basic cleaning for a little extra if interested.

More About The House:
Beautiful ranch style 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable Greenwood Village area. Easy access to Old Town Littleton, Denver, DTC, Centennial and light rail stations. Gourmet kitchen, furnished guest room, sun room addition, two fireplaces, large basement with huge laundry/ storage room, 2nd living area, wet bar, etc. LOTS OF ROOM and great roommate layout!
Large professionally landscaped yard (front and back), covered concrete patio with seating and a grill!

Prefer longer term rental situation (year+) but negotiable for the right fit.
I want everyone to enjoy and respect the place as if it were their own home!

Deposit: 1 months’ rent
Utilities: split between roommates (1/3)
Pets: sorry no more pets.

Thanks for reading, please feel free to message me if you are possibly interested in this great home!

Would be happy to chat and go over anything else and set up a time to meet and show you the place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 S Logan Ct have any available units?
5815 S Logan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5815 S Logan Ct have?
Some of 5815 S Logan Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 S Logan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5815 S Logan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 S Logan Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5815 S Logan Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5815 S Logan Ct offer parking?
No, 5815 S Logan Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5815 S Logan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5815 S Logan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 S Logan Ct have a pool?
No, 5815 S Logan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5815 S Logan Ct have accessible units?
No, 5815 S Logan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 S Logan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 S Logan Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 S Logan Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5815 S Logan Ct has units with air conditioning.

