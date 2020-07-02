5745 S Quatar Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Open living room with vaulted ceilings, adjoining the dining room with French doors overlooking the deck in the back yard - perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the evening. Enjoy an updated kitchen with spacious cabinets, granite slab countertops, stainless-steel appliances and real oak hardwood floors. Curl up in the winter near the cozy wood-burning fireplace in the family room, near the laundry area and garden-level bedroom and bathroom. Feel secure with a new roof installed in 2018. Located on the corner of a cul-de-sac, this neighborhood is remarkably quiet with very little traffic. Your new home is located in the award-winning Cherry Creek School District, minutes from Southlands Shopping Center, dining, errands, commuting, E-470, Quincy Reservoir, and various parks and trails.



**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds