All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 5745 S Quatar Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
5745 S Quatar Ct
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

5745 S Quatar Ct

5745 South Quatar Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Saddle Rock Ridge
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5745 South Quatar Court, Centennial, CO 80015
Saddle Rock Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open living room with vaulted ceilings, adjoining the dining room with French doors overlooking the deck in the back yard - perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the evening. Enjoy an updated kitchen with spacious cabinets, granite slab countertops, stainless-steel appliances and real oak hardwood floors. Curl up in the winter near the cozy wood-burning fireplace in the family room, near the laundry area and garden-level bedroom and bathroom. Feel secure with a new roof installed in 2018. Located on the corner of a cul-de-sac, this neighborhood is remarkably quiet with very little traffic. Your new home is located in the award-winning Cherry Creek School District, minutes from Southlands Shopping Center, dining, errands, commuting, E-470, Quincy Reservoir, and various parks and trails.

**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5745 S Quatar Ct have any available units?
5745 S Quatar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5745 S Quatar Ct have?
Some of 5745 S Quatar Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5745 S Quatar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5745 S Quatar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5745 S Quatar Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5745 S Quatar Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5745 S Quatar Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5745 S Quatar Ct offers parking.
Does 5745 S Quatar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5745 S Quatar Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5745 S Quatar Ct have a pool?
No, 5745 S Quatar Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5745 S Quatar Ct have accessible units?
No, 5745 S Quatar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5745 S Quatar Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5745 S Quatar Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5745 S Quatar Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5745 S Quatar Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs