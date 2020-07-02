5745 S Quatar Ct

Amenities
Open living room with vaulted ceilings, adjoining the dining room with French doors overlooking the deck in the back yard - perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the evening. Enjoy an updated kitchen with spacious cabinets, granite slab countertops, stainless-steel appliances and real oak hardwood floors. Curl up in the winter near the cozy wood-burning fireplace in the family room, near the laundry area and garden-level bedroom and bathroom. Feel secure with a new roof installed in 2018. Located on the corner of a cul-de-sac, this neighborhood is remarkably quiet with very little traffic. Your new home is located in the award-winning Cherry Creek School District, minutes from Southlands Shopping Center, dining, errands, commuting, E-470, Quincy Reservoir, and various parks and trails.
**We accept all dog breeds which are not BANNED breeds