5462 S Ventura Ct

AVAILABLE 09/03/2019
11 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM
This well kept spacious three story home has 4BR/3BA with 2,526 on the upper levels and 1,107 sq ft finished basement on a HUGE 9,235 lot. The upstairs master bedroom features a backyard upper deck patio for morning relaxation and lots of natural sunlight. The desk shelving in the second bedroom, and the desk shelving in the living room den is included in the rental. The finished basement comes with a built in bar and pool table with cushioned seating along the wall for your entertainment.
Details:
4BR/3BA Located in the Heart of Centennial
2,526 Square Feet
3 Levels with a FINISHED Basement
Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Over-sized Fridge
Granite Counters & Designer Tile
Executive Duel Gas Range and Duel Stove with Vented Hood
Island in Kitchen Adjoining Granite Breakfast Nook/Eating Area
Kitchen Opens to Outdoor Porch. Great for Entertaining!
Sunken Living Room or Office/Den with Plush Carpet
Master Bedroom Includes Duel Balconies with one Walk-Out Balcony/Porch
MASSIVE Garden Tub & Spacious Shower in Master Bath
Remodeled and Modernized Bathroom
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
Bar and Pool Table INCLUDED in Finished Basement
OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Located in a Cul-de-sac
Beautiful Landscaping and Mature Aspen Trees
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass & Tall Fences
Open Concept with Vaulted Ceilings
Central Air Conditioning Plus Attic Fan
Electric Heat: Forced Air
Two, Wood-Burning, Cozy Fireplace
TONS of Storage Space!
Cherry Creek 5 School District!
Elementary: Trails West
Middle School: Falcon Creek
High School: Grandview
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)
Resident Utilities: IREA Electric, Xcel Gas, $120 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer/Trash, & Cable/Internet. Yard maintenance and upkeep required.
$2,850 Rent/month - $2,850 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com