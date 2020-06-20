5462 S Ventura Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AVAILABLE 09/03/2019



11 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM



This well kept spacious three story home has 4BR/3BA with 2,526 on the upper levels and 1,107 sq ft finished basement on a HUGE 9,235 lot. The upstairs master bedroom features a backyard upper deck patio for morning relaxation and lots of natural sunlight. The desk shelving in the second bedroom, and the desk shelving in the living room den is included in the rental. The finished basement comes with a built in bar and pool table with cushioned seating along the wall for your entertainment.



Details:

4BR/3BA Located in the Heart of Centennial

2,526 Square Feet

3 Levels with a FINISHED Basement

Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Over-sized Fridge

Granite Counters & Designer Tile

Executive Duel Gas Range and Duel Stove with Vented Hood

Island in Kitchen Adjoining Granite Breakfast Nook/Eating Area

Kitchen Opens to Outdoor Porch. Great for Entertaining!

Sunken Living Room or Office/Den with Plush Carpet

Master Bedroom Includes Duel Balconies with one Walk-Out Balcony/Porch

MASSIVE Garden Tub & Spacious Shower in Master Bath

Remodeled and Modernized Bathroom

Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room

Bar and Pool Table INCLUDED in Finished Basement

OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Located in a Cul-de-sac

Beautiful Landscaping and Mature Aspen Trees

Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass & Tall Fences

Open Concept with Vaulted Ceilings

Central Air Conditioning Plus Attic Fan

Electric Heat: Forced Air

Two, Wood-Burning, Cozy Fireplace

TONS of Storage Space!



Cherry Creek 5 School District!

Elementary: Trails West

Middle School: Falcon Creek

High School: Grandview



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: IREA Electric, Xcel Gas, $120 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer/Trash, & Cable/Internet. Yard maintenance and upkeep required.



$2,850 Rent/month - $2,850 Security Deposit



HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com