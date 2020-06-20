All apartments in Centennial
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

5462 S Ventura Ct

5462 South Ventura Court · No Longer Available
Location

5462 South Ventura Court, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 09/03/2019

11 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM

This well kept spacious three story home has 4BR/3BA with 2,526 on the upper levels and 1,107 sq ft finished basement on a HUGE 9,235 lot. The upstairs master bedroom features a backyard upper deck patio for morning relaxation and lots of natural sunlight. The desk shelving in the second bedroom, and the desk shelving in the living room den is included in the rental. The finished basement comes with a built in bar and pool table with cushioned seating along the wall for your entertainment.

Details:
4BR/3BA Located in the Heart of Centennial
2,526 Square Feet
3 Levels with a FINISHED Basement
Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Over-sized Fridge
Granite Counters & Designer Tile
Executive Duel Gas Range and Duel Stove with Vented Hood
Island in Kitchen Adjoining Granite Breakfast Nook/Eating Area
Kitchen Opens to Outdoor Porch. Great for Entertaining!
Sunken Living Room or Office/Den with Plush Carpet
Master Bedroom Includes Duel Balconies with one Walk-Out Balcony/Porch
MASSIVE Garden Tub & Spacious Shower in Master Bath
Remodeled and Modernized Bathroom
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
Bar and Pool Table INCLUDED in Finished Basement
OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Located in a Cul-de-sac
Beautiful Landscaping and Mature Aspen Trees
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass & Tall Fences
Open Concept with Vaulted Ceilings
Central Air Conditioning Plus Attic Fan
Electric Heat: Forced Air
Two, Wood-Burning, Cozy Fireplace
TONS of Storage Space!

Cherry Creek 5 School District!
Elementary: Trails West
Middle School: Falcon Creek
High School: Grandview

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Utilities: IREA Electric, Xcel Gas, $120 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer/Trash, & Cable/Internet. Yard maintenance and upkeep required.

$2,850 Rent/month - $2,850 Security Deposit

HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5462 S Ventura Ct have any available units?
5462 S Ventura Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5462 S Ventura Ct have?
Some of 5462 S Ventura Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5462 S Ventura Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5462 S Ventura Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5462 S Ventura Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5462 S Ventura Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5462 S Ventura Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5462 S Ventura Ct offers parking.
Does 5462 S Ventura Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5462 S Ventura Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5462 S Ventura Ct have a pool?
No, 5462 S Ventura Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5462 S Ventura Ct have accessible units?
No, 5462 S Ventura Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5462 S Ventura Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5462 S Ventura Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5462 S Ventura Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5462 S Ventura Ct has units with air conditioning.
