Last updated May 10 2019 at 4:13 PM

5341 South Pagosa Way

Location

5341 South Pagosa Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage! You will love the floor plan of this tri-level home in the Cherry Creek School district with HUGE deck and private fenced yard. Enter into the main floor with vaulted ceilings, large family room with brick fireplace and updated kitchen. The upper level features the Master bedroom with private exit to the second deck overlooking the backyard, large closet and bath and an additional bedroom. The lower garden level features a second living space, bedroom and guest bath and laundry.
Pets upon Owner approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 South Pagosa Way have any available units?
5341 South Pagosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5341 South Pagosa Way have?
Some of 5341 South Pagosa Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 South Pagosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
5341 South Pagosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 South Pagosa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 South Pagosa Way is pet friendly.
Does 5341 South Pagosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 5341 South Pagosa Way offers parking.
Does 5341 South Pagosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 South Pagosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 South Pagosa Way have a pool?
No, 5341 South Pagosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 5341 South Pagosa Way have accessible units?
No, 5341 South Pagosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 South Pagosa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5341 South Pagosa Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5341 South Pagosa Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5341 South Pagosa Way does not have units with air conditioning.
