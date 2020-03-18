5341 South Pagosa Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage! You will love the floor plan of this tri-level home in the Cherry Creek School district with HUGE deck and private fenced yard. Enter into the main floor with vaulted ceilings, large family room with brick fireplace and updated kitchen. The upper level features the Master bedroom with private exit to the second deck overlooking the backyard, large closet and bath and an additional bedroom. The lower garden level features a second living space, bedroom and guest bath and laundry.

Pets upon Owner approval. Pet and Admin fees may apply.