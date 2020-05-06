All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
5267 South Jebel Way
Last updated September 11 2019 at 9:07 PM

5267 South Jebel Way

5267 South Jebel Way · No Longer Available
Location

5267 South Jebel Way, Centennial, CO 80015
pet friendly
garage
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4.0 bed/ 2.5 bath home in Centennial, CO. Located a few miles from Hwy 83 and E-470 toll road. The kitchen includes appliances and a kitchen island, giving more cooking space for those chefs out there. This home comes with an unfinished basement for plenty of storage and a 2 car garage. Pet friendly!

Please email wongpropertiesmgmt@gmail.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 5267 South Jebel Way have any available units?
5267 South Jebel Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 5267 South Jebel Way currently offering any rent specials?
5267 South Jebel Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5267 South Jebel Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5267 South Jebel Way is pet friendly.
Does 5267 South Jebel Way offer parking?
Yes, 5267 South Jebel Way offers parking.
Does 5267 South Jebel Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5267 South Jebel Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5267 South Jebel Way have a pool?
No, 5267 South Jebel Way does not have a pool.
Does 5267 South Jebel Way have accessible units?
No, 5267 South Jebel Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5267 South Jebel Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5267 South Jebel Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5267 South Jebel Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5267 South Jebel Way does not have units with air conditioning.
