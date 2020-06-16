5244 S Lisbon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Great five bedroom/four bath home!! located across from a greenbelt in the Park View Meadows community. The kitchen is updated with SS appliances and has a spacious eating area with windows. There is a gas fireplace in the family room and lovely hardwood floors. The upstairs has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and the basement has an additional bedroom, 3/4 bath and a recreation room. It has a two car attached garage, fenced yard and a huge patio with decorative flagstone. The home has 2,472 total sq. ft. with 2289 finished. Available now for $2,300.00 month. Call Pam Albaugh 720-201-2727. Apply on line at rentdenvernow.com $50 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age.