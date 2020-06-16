All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:34 AM

5244 S Lisbon Way

5244 South Lisbon Way · No Longer Available
Location

5244 South Lisbon Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Great five bedroom/four bath home!! located across from a greenbelt in the Park View Meadows community. The kitchen is updated with SS appliances and has a spacious eating area with windows. There is a gas fireplace in the family room and lovely hardwood floors. The upstairs has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and the basement has an additional bedroom, 3/4 bath and a recreation room. It has a two car attached garage, fenced yard and a huge patio with decorative flagstone. The home has 2,472 total sq. ft. with 2289 finished. Available now for $2,300.00 month. Call Pam Albaugh 720-201-2727. Apply on line at rentdenvernow.com $50 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5244 S Lisbon Way have any available units?
5244 S Lisbon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5244 S Lisbon Way have?
Some of 5244 S Lisbon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5244 S Lisbon Way currently offering any rent specials?
5244 S Lisbon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5244 S Lisbon Way pet-friendly?
No, 5244 S Lisbon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5244 S Lisbon Way offer parking?
Yes, 5244 S Lisbon Way offers parking.
Does 5244 S Lisbon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5244 S Lisbon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5244 S Lisbon Way have a pool?
No, 5244 S Lisbon Way does not have a pool.
Does 5244 S Lisbon Way have accessible units?
No, 5244 S Lisbon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5244 S Lisbon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5244 S Lisbon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5244 S Lisbon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5244 S Lisbon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
