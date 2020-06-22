All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

5006 E. Hinsdale Pl

5006 East Hinsdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

5006 East Hinsdale Place, Centennial, CO 80122
Ridgeview Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
playground
NEW PLANK FLOORING AND CARPET! SPACIOUS TWO STORY TOWNHOME! - 12 Month Lease
Tenants pay gas and electric only. Owner pays HOA which includes water/sewer/trash and exterior maintenance.
No pets. No smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

This property is a spacious two-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and basement built in 1971 with 1280 sq ft. NEW vinyl plank flooring in living room and dining room of main floor and NEW carpet throughout upstairs. Bathrooms and kitchen feature vinyl tile. Unfinished basement with an additional 640 square feet!! This unit is in excellent condition!! The main floor features a large living area, dining space and a big kitchen with white appliances including a ceramic top stove and also a stainless steel. Small private back patio off the dining room. Upstairs features a large master with big walk-in closet and lots of natural light. Landing is large enough for a small desk or sitting area and complemented by two additional bedrooms. Washer and dryer included, located in the basement. 2 car carport included and the complex is very well maintained. Great Centennial location near Dry Creek/Colorado Blvd! Short commute to DTC, light rail, Park Meadows and easy airport access via E-470. Walking distance to park with playground, Tonys Market and Lifetime Fitness.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4824520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl have any available units?
5006 E. Hinsdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl have?
Some of 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5006 E. Hinsdale Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl offers parking.
Does 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl have a pool?
No, 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl have accessible units?
No, 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5006 E. Hinsdale Pl has units with air conditioning.
