5006 E. Hinsdale Pl

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym parking playground

NEW PLANK FLOORING AND CARPET! SPACIOUS TWO STORY TOWNHOME! - 12 Month Lease

Tenants pay gas and electric only. Owner pays HOA which includes water/sewer/trash and exterior maintenance.

No pets. No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat and Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This property is a spacious two-story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and basement built in 1971 with 1280 sq ft. NEW vinyl plank flooring in living room and dining room of main floor and NEW carpet throughout upstairs. Bathrooms and kitchen feature vinyl tile. Unfinished basement with an additional 640 square feet!! This unit is in excellent condition!! The main floor features a large living area, dining space and a big kitchen with white appliances including a ceramic top stove and also a stainless steel. Small private back patio off the dining room. Upstairs features a large master with big walk-in closet and lots of natural light. Landing is large enough for a small desk or sitting area and complemented by two additional bedrooms. Washer and dryer included, located in the basement. 2 car carport included and the complex is very well maintained. Great Centennial location near Dry Creek/Colorado Blvd! Short commute to DTC, light rail, Park Meadows and easy airport access via E-470. Walking distance to park with playground, Tonys Market and Lifetime Fitness.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Pets Allowed



