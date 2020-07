Amenities

dogs allowed garage fireplace

Must see this 4 bedroom / 3 bath home! 3 bedrooms up with larger master and 4th bedroom in the finished basement that also includes a large family room. Private back yard, tons of storage in a great neighborhood. Two car garage. Small dogs ok. This home is available now, so reach out to schedule a showing.