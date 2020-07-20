All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 4850 Hinsdale Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
4850 Hinsdale Pl
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

4850 Hinsdale Pl

4850 East Hinsdale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4850 East Hinsdale Place, Centennial, CO 80122
Ridgeview Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
gym
parking
4850 Hinsdale Pl Available 08/02/19 GREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS! COVERED PATIO & COVERED PARKING! - 12 Month Lease.
Tenants pay gas/electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash through HOA.
No Pets.
No Smoking.
Gas Forced Air Heat & Central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and an 8/2 move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

This two story town home with 2 beds, 2 baths and approximately 1512 square feet was built in 1971. The HOA takes care of all mowing, snow removal and exterior maintenance. Great unit with finished basement, 2 car carport and covered back patio overlooking courtyard. Main floor features newer laminate wood flooring in kitchen, dining room and bath. Newer carpet in basement. Newer two tone paint upstairs. Many upgrades throughout. Beautiful kitchen counter tops! Main bath has new white subway tile on walls and vinyl plank flooring! Upstairs features large master with walk in closet. Basement is partially finished with large second living area, built in bookshelves and 108 additional unfinished sq ft. Great Centennial location with easy access to DTC, Centennial Airport and C-470/E-470. Walk to Tony's Market, Lifetime Fitness, Madema Park, and 1/2 block to South Suburban Golf Course.

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4954290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 Hinsdale Pl have any available units?
4850 Hinsdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4850 Hinsdale Pl have?
Some of 4850 Hinsdale Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 Hinsdale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4850 Hinsdale Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 Hinsdale Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4850 Hinsdale Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 4850 Hinsdale Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4850 Hinsdale Pl offers parking.
Does 4850 Hinsdale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 Hinsdale Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 Hinsdale Pl have a pool?
No, 4850 Hinsdale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4850 Hinsdale Pl have accessible units?
No, 4850 Hinsdale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 Hinsdale Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 Hinsdale Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 Hinsdale Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4850 Hinsdale Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCentennial 2 Bedroom Apartments
Centennial Apartments with PoolsCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs