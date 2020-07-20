Amenities

4850 Hinsdale Pl Available 08/02/19 GREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS! COVERED PATIO & COVERED PARKING! - 12 Month Lease.

Tenants pay gas/electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash through HOA.

No Pets.

No Smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat & Central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and an 8/2 move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This two story town home with 2 beds, 2 baths and approximately 1512 square feet was built in 1971. The HOA takes care of all mowing, snow removal and exterior maintenance. Great unit with finished basement, 2 car carport and covered back patio overlooking courtyard. Main floor features newer laminate wood flooring in kitchen, dining room and bath. Newer carpet in basement. Newer two tone paint upstairs. Many upgrades throughout. Beautiful kitchen counter tops! Main bath has new white subway tile on walls and vinyl plank flooring! Upstairs features large master with walk in closet. Basement is partially finished with large second living area, built in bookshelves and 108 additional unfinished sq ft. Great Centennial location with easy access to DTC, Centennial Airport and C-470/E-470. Walk to Tony's Market, Lifetime Fitness, Madema Park, and 1/2 block to South Suburban Golf Course.



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



No Pets Allowed



