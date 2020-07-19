All apartments in Centennial
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:46 PM

4818 E. Hinsdale Place

4818 East Hinsdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

4818 East Hinsdale Place, Centennial, CO 80122
Ridgeview Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4818 E. Hinsdale Place Available 02/05/20 Coming Soon: Wonderful 2 bed, 1.5 bath + fin basement condo for lease in Centennial! - Very nice 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo with finished basement in Centennial. This unit features a main floor with living space, kitchen and bath. Upstairs has the 2 bedrooms and shared full bath from one of the bedrooms to the hallway. The basement is finished and could be used a 3rd living space. There is some additional storage space in the basement and washer/dryer that will stay for tenant use. Water/sewer/trash is included in the rent. Condo has some remodel work just completed including brand new main floor flooring and kitchen counters. With basement the total square footage is 1620.

There is a small fenced patio out back with a gate that has access into a shared open space. Street parking. Pets possible with additional deposit. Great location right off of Dry Creek Road. Available immediately. Contact Andy for further info and showings.

This property will be available for move in beginning of February.

(RLNE4518752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 E. Hinsdale Place have any available units?
4818 E. Hinsdale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4818 E. Hinsdale Place have?
Some of 4818 E. Hinsdale Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 E. Hinsdale Place currently offering any rent specials?
4818 E. Hinsdale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 E. Hinsdale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4818 E. Hinsdale Place is pet friendly.
Does 4818 E. Hinsdale Place offer parking?
No, 4818 E. Hinsdale Place does not offer parking.
Does 4818 E. Hinsdale Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4818 E. Hinsdale Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 E. Hinsdale Place have a pool?
No, 4818 E. Hinsdale Place does not have a pool.
Does 4818 E. Hinsdale Place have accessible units?
No, 4818 E. Hinsdale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 E. Hinsdale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 E. Hinsdale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4818 E. Hinsdale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4818 E. Hinsdale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
