Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage

4818 E. Hinsdale Place Available 02/05/20 Coming Soon: Wonderful 2 bed, 1.5 bath + fin basement condo for lease in Centennial! - Very nice 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo with finished basement in Centennial. This unit features a main floor with living space, kitchen and bath. Upstairs has the 2 bedrooms and shared full bath from one of the bedrooms to the hallway. The basement is finished and could be used a 3rd living space. There is some additional storage space in the basement and washer/dryer that will stay for tenant use. Water/sewer/trash is included in the rent. Condo has some remodel work just completed including brand new main floor flooring and kitchen counters. With basement the total square footage is 1620.



There is a small fenced patio out back with a gate that has access into a shared open space. Street parking. Pets possible with additional deposit. Great location right off of Dry Creek Road. Available immediately. Contact Andy for further info and showings.



This property will be available for move in beginning of February.



(RLNE4518752)