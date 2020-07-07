4816 E. Hinsdale Pl.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/728f9b9036 ---- This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo available in Centennial. Property has spacious living room with lots of natural light. Updated kitchen has eat in dining area and all major stainless steel appliances; refrigerator, microwave, stove / oven, dishwasher. Property also comes equipped with a washer and dryer in the basement. Basement is partially finished with a spacious second living room area great for relaxing. Half bath is located on main floor. Has back concrete patio area that backs up to a small open grass area. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a walk in closet, second bedroom and full bathroom with a double vanity. Property comes with two assigned car port parking spaces. Property is located minutes away from grocery stores, Cherry knolls shopping center, Little Dry Creek Park. Quick access to I-25 as well as C-470. Only 6 minutes away from The Streets at SouthGlenn, where you can find Whole Foods, H&M, Old Navy, 24 hour Fitness, Cinemas, Bad Daddy\'s Burger, Bar Louie, Modern Market, Indulge Wine Bar & Bistro, other shopping and much much more!! Also only 15 minute-drive to Park Meadows mall!! Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Assigned Covered Parking Back Patio Finished Basement Oven/Range Stove Washer/Dryer