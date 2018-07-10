3194 E. Hinsdale Pl

Amenities
Tiffany Updated Littleton Schools Highline Canal - Property Id: 78182
Open dramatic contemporary 2-Story in exclusive Tiffany Subdivision; Newly Renovated (2016) and adjacent to Highline Canal.
With 4 beds 3 baths vaulted ceilings hardwood flooring and window seats in both the living and family rooms, formal living and dining, plus a spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace, this 4-Level home is the perfect family residence across the street from Highline Canal and within ambitious walking distance to South Suburban Golf Course.
*Granite kitchen counter-tops
*Renovated espresso cabinets
*New stainless steel appliances
*Updated brushed nickel light fixtures and hardware
*Updated 4 1/4" base trim
*Hardwood flooring in kitchen nook and entry foyer
*Newer neutral tone off-white speckled cut-berber carpet
*Near new high efficiency furnace & air conditioning
*Oversized mature corner lot in the prestigious "Tiffany" subdivision
*Ideal Highline Canal and South Suburban Golf Course location
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/78182p
Property Id 78182
(RLNE5217834)