All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
3194 E. Hinsdale Pl
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

3194 E. Hinsdale Pl

3194 East Hinsdale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3194 East Hinsdale Place, Centennial, CO 80122
The Knolls

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tiffany Updated Littleton Schools Highline Canal - Property Id: 78182

Open dramatic contemporary 2-Story in exclusive Tiffany Subdivision; Newly Renovated (2016) and adjacent to Highline Canal.

With 4 beds 3 baths vaulted ceilings hardwood flooring and window seats in both the living and family rooms, formal living and dining, plus a spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace, this 4-Level home is the perfect family residence across the street from Highline Canal and within ambitious walking distance to South Suburban Golf Course.

*Granite kitchen counter-tops
*Renovated espresso cabinets
*New stainless steel appliances
*Updated brushed nickel light fixtures and hardware
*Updated 4 1/4" base trim
*Hardwood flooring in kitchen nook and entry foyer
*Newer neutral tone off-white speckled cut-berber carpet
*Near new high efficiency furnace & air conditioning
*Oversized mature corner lot in the prestigious "Tiffany" subdivision
*Ideal Highline Canal and South Suburban Golf Course location
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/78182p
Property Id 78182

(RLNE5217834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl have any available units?
3194 E. Hinsdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl have?
Some of 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3194 E. Hinsdale Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl offer parking?
No, 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl have a pool?
No, 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl have accessible units?
No, 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3194 E. Hinsdale Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs