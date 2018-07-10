3194 E. Hinsdale Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tiffany Updated Littleton Schools Highline Canal - Property Id: 78182



Open dramatic contemporary 2-Story in exclusive Tiffany Subdivision; Newly Renovated (2016) and adjacent to Highline Canal.



With 4 beds 3 baths vaulted ceilings hardwood flooring and window seats in both the living and family rooms, formal living and dining, plus a spacious family room with a wood burning fireplace, this 4-Level home is the perfect family residence across the street from Highline Canal and within ambitious walking distance to South Suburban Golf Course.



*Granite kitchen counter-tops

*Renovated espresso cabinets

*New stainless steel appliances

*Updated brushed nickel light fixtures and hardware

*Updated 4 1/4" base trim

*Hardwood flooring in kitchen nook and entry foyer

*Newer neutral tone off-white speckled cut-berber carpet

*Near new high efficiency furnace & air conditioning

*Oversized mature corner lot in the prestigious "Tiffany" subdivision

*Ideal Highline Canal and South Suburban Golf Course location

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/78182p

(RLNE5217834)