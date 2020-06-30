280 E. Highline Cir., #301

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

Available NOW !! Call for more details or to set up a showing, today!



Brand new flooring just installed! Updated Pictures to come!



This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large private deck and makes for great entertaining. With fantastic views and in a great location, this space truly is an amazing place to call "home".

Nestled right next to the building entrance, living really doesn't get much easier!



Amenities:

- Community Pool & Playground

- 1 Car Garage (not attached)

- Dishwasher

- Disposal

- Cable & Internet Ready

- Range & Oven

- Carpet & linoleum



Apartment Home Details:

- 3rd Floor Unit (top & corner unit)

- 2 bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- Master Walk In Closet

- 920 sq. ft.

- Balcony

- Laundry onsite



Rental & Application Criteria: Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs) No Felonies in the past 7 years. No Evictions in the past 7 years. No money owed to management companies or landlords. Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613. Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com



BW Real Estate 825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218 www.bw-rentals.com



Term:

- 12 Month +



Visit www.bw-rentals.com to fill out an application today! or Call for more information:

720-295-7098



Call for more information today!



BW Real Estate

825 East Speer Blvd. 201 Denver, CO 80218

720-441-2613

1 - Parking Garage

1 - Parking Space

*Guest space available throughout property