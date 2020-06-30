All apartments in Centennial
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
280 E. Highline Cir., #301
Last updated January 28 2020 at 6:39 PM

280 E. Highline Cir., #301

280 East Highline Circle · No Longer Available
Location

280 East Highline Circle, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Available NOW !! Call for more details or to set up a showing, today!

Brand new flooring just installed! Updated Pictures to come!

This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large private deck and makes for great entertaining. With fantastic views and in a great location, this space truly is an amazing place to call "home".
Nestled right next to the building entrance, living really doesn't get much easier!

Amenities:
- Community Pool & Playground
- 1 Car Garage (not attached)
- Dishwasher
- Disposal
- Cable & Internet Ready
- Range & Oven
- Carpet & linoleum

Apartment Home Details:
- 3rd Floor Unit (top & corner unit)
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- Master Walk In Closet
- 920 sq. ft.
- Balcony
- Laundry onsite

Rental & Application Criteria: Must earn 2.5 times the rental rate in provable income (show most two recent pay stubs) No Felonies in the past 7 years. No Evictions in the past 7 years. No money owed to management companies or landlords. Call today to schedule a showing 720-441-2613. Apply online at: www.bw-rentals.com

BW Real Estate 825 E. Speer Blvd. Suite# 201, Denver, CO 80218 www.bw-rentals.com

Term:
- 12 Month +

Visit www.bw-rentals.com to fill out an application today! or Call for more information:
720-295-7098

Call for more information today!

BW Real Estate
825 East Speer Blvd. 201 Denver, CO 80218
720-441-2613
1 - Parking Garage
1 - Parking Space
*Guest space available throughout property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 have any available units?
280 E. Highline Cir., #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 have?
Some of 280 E. Highline Cir., #301's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 currently offering any rent specials?
280 E. Highline Cir., #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 pet-friendly?
No, 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 offer parking?
Yes, 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 offers parking.
Does 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 have a pool?
Yes, 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 has a pool.
Does 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 have accessible units?
No, 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 E. Highline Cir., #301 does not have units with air conditioning.

