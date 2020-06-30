All apartments in Centennial
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2634 E Maplewood Ave

2634 East Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2634 East Maplewood Avenue, Centennial, CO 80121

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY

12 - 13 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

NEW NEW NEW!

This home features over 2,000 square feet of beautiful living space. It has 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, brand new carpet, hardwood flooring, new and fresh interior paint, lots of windows for ample natural light, and tons of open-concept space in the basement! HUGE, spacious, and enclosed backyard for entertaining this summer! Washer/Dryer Included!

Dog Friendly with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

For showing, please call or text Ryan at 720-512-9174 or email Ryan@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 E Maplewood Ave have any available units?
2634 E Maplewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 2634 E Maplewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2634 E Maplewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 E Maplewood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2634 E Maplewood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 2634 E Maplewood Ave offer parking?
No, 2634 E Maplewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2634 E Maplewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 E Maplewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 E Maplewood Ave have a pool?
No, 2634 E Maplewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2634 E Maplewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2634 E Maplewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 E Maplewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 E Maplewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2634 E Maplewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2634 E Maplewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

