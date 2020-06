Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Property Amenities pet friendly

Cherry Creek Schools in Aurora!!! - Huge ranch home with finished basement!!



When you walk in this home you will be surprised. So much space. Huge living room that flows into the kitchen and eating area. Three bedrooms upstairs along with an updated bathroom.



The basement features a huge rec room with many more rooms. This home features a large back yard. Cherry Creek Schools.



New Carpet

New Paint



No Cats Allowed



