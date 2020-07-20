20956 E Berry Ave

Amenities
Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home! Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen featuring an island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Opens to a large family room with fireplace, great space for entertaining. Main floor office,laundry room, and powder room. Master bedroom upstairs complete with a 5 piece master bathroom with a walk in shower. 4 bedrooms upstairs with an additional full bath. One bedroom in the basement with a 3/4 bath. Another family room can also be found in the basement. Fenced yard, 3 car garage Located in the desirable Cherry Creek school district, close to shopping, parks, and freeways. Call Pam Albaugh to set a showing 720-201-2727, Apply on line at rentdenvernow.com $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age