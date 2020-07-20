All apartments in Centennial
20956 E Berry Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

20956 E Berry Ave

20956 East Berry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20956 East Berry Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home! Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen featuring an island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Opens to a large family room with fireplace, great space for entertaining. Main floor office,laundry room, and powder room. Master bedroom upstairs complete with a 5 piece master bathroom with a walk in shower. 4 bedrooms upstairs with an additional full bath. One bedroom in the basement with a 3/4 bath. Another family room can also be found in the basement. Fenced yard, 3 car garage Located in the desirable Cherry Creek school district, close to shopping, parks, and freeways. Call Pam Albaugh to set a showing 720-201-2727, Apply on line at rentdenvernow.com $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20956 E Berry Ave have any available units?
20956 E Berry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 20956 E Berry Ave have?
Some of 20956 E Berry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20956 E Berry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20956 E Berry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20956 E Berry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 20956 E Berry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 20956 E Berry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20956 E Berry Ave offers parking.
Does 20956 E Berry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20956 E Berry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20956 E Berry Ave have a pool?
No, 20956 E Berry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20956 E Berry Ave have accessible units?
No, 20956 E Berry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20956 E Berry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20956 E Berry Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20956 E Berry Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20956 E Berry Ave has units with air conditioning.
