20956 E Berry Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry garage

Spacious 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home! Formal living and dining room. Large kitchen featuring an island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Opens to a large family room with fireplace, great space for entertaining. Main floor office,laundry room, and powder room. Master bedroom upstairs complete with a 5 piece master bathroom with a walk in shower. 4 bedrooms upstairs with an additional full bath. One bedroom in the basement with a 3/4 bath. Another family room can also be found in the basement. Fenced yard, 3 car garage Located in the desirable Cherry Creek school district, close to shopping, parks, and freeways. Call Pam Albaugh to set a showing 720-201-2727, Apply on line at rentdenvernow.com $50.00 application fee for all adults over 18 years of age