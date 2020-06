20684 E Fair Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Greenfield Subdivision in Centennial. 2-story, 4 bedroom, 4-bath home over 3000 square feet of living space. Beautiful hardwoods on main floor, large eat in family kitchen, formal dining and living rooms, large master suite with 5-piece bath and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms, 2 upstairs and one in the finished garden level basement. Washer and dryer are provided gratuitously. Large upper level deck and covered lower level patio make this home great for entertaining. Dogs allowed, no cats.