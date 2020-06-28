2060 E. Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Broadway Estates IV - Prime Littleton/Centennial Location by University & Arapahoe! 2 blocks from the Streets of Southglenn Mall. This wonderfully clean bi-level home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the upper level and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the lower level. Perfect for a family! The lower level also has a den. Newer furnace, windows, gutters. Newer hardwood flooring on upper level. Updated kitchen & bathrooms with an amazingly large, lush, and private fenced back yard with a patio makes this home great for entertaining. Attached garage. Swamp cooler. Only 4 blocks from a bus stop, if you need quick access to public transportation and close to light rail. Don't Miss This One! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103



