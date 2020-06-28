All apartments in Centennial
2060 E. Euclid Avenue

2060 East Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2060 East Euclid Avenue, Centennial, CO 80121
Broadway Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Broadway Estates IV - Prime Littleton/Centennial Location by University & Arapahoe! 2 blocks from the Streets of Southglenn Mall. This wonderfully clean bi-level home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the upper level and 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the lower level. Perfect for a family! The lower level also has a den. Newer furnace, windows, gutters. Newer hardwood flooring on upper level. Updated kitchen & bathrooms with an amazingly large, lush, and private fenced back yard with a patio makes this home great for entertaining. Attached garage. Swamp cooler. Only 4 blocks from a bus stop, if you need quick access to public transportation and close to light rail. Don't Miss This One! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

(RLNE2521182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 E. Euclid Avenue have any available units?
2060 E. Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 2060 E. Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 2060 E. Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 E. Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2060 E. Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 E. Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2060 E. Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 2060 E. Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2060 E. Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 2060 E. Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 E. Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 E. Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 2060 E. Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2060 E. Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2060 E. Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 E. Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 E. Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 E. Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2060 E. Euclid Avenue has units with air conditioning.
