Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20455 East Crestline Place

20455 East Crestline Place · No Longer Available
Location

20455 East Crestline Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
20455 E Crestline Pl is a house in Centennial, CO 80015. This 3,196 square foot house sits on a 6,534 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1992. Nearby schools include Timberline Elementary School, Peakview Elementary School and Thunder Ridge Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Green Bazaar - Indian Grocery Store, King Soopers and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut, WingStreet and New Thai Panda. 20455 E Crestline Pl is near Pioneer Park, Big Sandy Park and Aurora South Soccer Complex. This address can also be written as 20455 East Crestline Place, Centennial, Colorado 80015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20455 East Crestline Place have any available units?
20455 East Crestline Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 20455 East Crestline Place have?
Some of 20455 East Crestline Place's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20455 East Crestline Place currently offering any rent specials?
20455 East Crestline Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20455 East Crestline Place pet-friendly?
No, 20455 East Crestline Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 20455 East Crestline Place offer parking?
No, 20455 East Crestline Place does not offer parking.
Does 20455 East Crestline Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20455 East Crestline Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20455 East Crestline Place have a pool?
Yes, 20455 East Crestline Place has a pool.
Does 20455 East Crestline Place have accessible units?
No, 20455 East Crestline Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20455 East Crestline Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20455 East Crestline Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 20455 East Crestline Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20455 East Crestline Place has units with air conditioning.
