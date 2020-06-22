Amenities

dishwasher pool coffee bar air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar pool

20455 E Crestline Pl is a house in Centennial, CO 80015. This 3,196 square foot house sits on a 6,534 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1992. Nearby schools include Timberline Elementary School, Peakview Elementary School and Thunder Ridge Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Green Bazaar - Indian Grocery Store, King Soopers and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Pizza Hut, WingStreet and New Thai Panda. 20455 E Crestline Pl is near Pioneer Park, Big Sandy Park and Aurora South Soccer Complex. This address can also be written as 20455 East Crestline Place, Centennial, Colorado 80015.