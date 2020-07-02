19880 Prentice Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Cherry Creek Schools in Aurora!!! Pool in Backyard !!! - Wonderful, light and bright home in popular Smoky Ridge. 4 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan on corner lot. Sunny kitchen with huge pantry, island, eating area and bar is open to the living room and the family room. Perfect for family living. Gorgeous bamboo floors on main level, newer carpet everywhere else. Large master has lots of light with floor to ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and vanity with sink. Cozy family room with a stone fireplace. Large Basement with Laundry area. The garage has extra storage space as well as attic storage. Yard is large and private with patios and a sprinkler system.



No Cats Allowed



