All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 19880 Prentice Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
19880 Prentice Pl
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

19880 Prentice Pl

19880 East Prentice Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19880 East Prentice Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Cherry Creek Schools in Aurora!!! Pool in Backyard !!! - Wonderful, light and bright home in popular Smoky Ridge. 4 bedroom, 2 bath open floor plan on corner lot. Sunny kitchen with huge pantry, island, eating area and bar is open to the living room and the family room. Perfect for family living. Gorgeous bamboo floors on main level, newer carpet everywhere else. Large master has lots of light with floor to ceiling windows, a walk-in closet and vanity with sink. Cozy family room with a stone fireplace. Large Basement with Laundry area. The garage has extra storage space as well as attic storage. Yard is large and private with patios and a sprinkler system.

Call today for your showing!!
This home will not last
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5411480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19880 Prentice Pl have any available units?
19880 Prentice Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 19880 Prentice Pl have?
Some of 19880 Prentice Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19880 Prentice Pl currently offering any rent specials?
19880 Prentice Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19880 Prentice Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 19880 Prentice Pl is pet friendly.
Does 19880 Prentice Pl offer parking?
Yes, 19880 Prentice Pl offers parking.
Does 19880 Prentice Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19880 Prentice Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19880 Prentice Pl have a pool?
Yes, 19880 Prentice Pl has a pool.
Does 19880 Prentice Pl have accessible units?
No, 19880 Prentice Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 19880 Prentice Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 19880 Prentice Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19880 Prentice Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 19880 Prentice Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs