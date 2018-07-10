19564 E Sunset Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room. Beautiful wood floors throughout, white cabinetry, and granite counters with tile backsplash in the kitchen and bathrooms. The large main living space features a fireplace and a giant glass garage door with a screen that opens to a private and fenced in patio. This home has all the latest and greatest features and is incredibly energy efficient. Enjoy the attached 2 car garage for parking and storage and keep cool in the summer with central AC.



Quincy Heights is close to it all. Walking distance to Quincy Reservoir, and plenty of trails and parks. Cherry Creek State Park is only a short 10-minute drive. Plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment within close proximity. Easy commute to anywhere with quick access to E-470, I-225, and I-25.



NO SMOKING, NO CATS, DOGS CASE BY CASE. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.