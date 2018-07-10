All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 19564 E Sunset Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
19564 E Sunset Cir
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

19564 E Sunset Cir

19564 E Sunset Cir · (720) 500-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19564 E Sunset Cir, Centennial, CO 80015
Fox Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unique opportunity to lease a beautiful NEW townhouse! This home is breathtaking inside and out. Open concept ranch with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, office, and laundry room. Beautiful wood floors throughout, white cabinetry, and granite counters with tile backsplash in the kitchen and bathrooms. The large main living space features a fireplace and a giant glass garage door with a screen that opens to a private and fenced in patio. This home has all the latest and greatest features and is incredibly energy efficient. Enjoy the attached 2 car garage for parking and storage and keep cool in the summer with central AC.

Quincy Heights is close to it all. Walking distance to Quincy Reservoir, and plenty of trails and parks. Cherry Creek State Park is only a short 10-minute drive. Plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment within close proximity. Easy commute to anywhere with quick access to E-470, I-225, and I-25.

NO SMOKING, NO CATS, DOGS CASE BY CASE. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19564 E Sunset Cir have any available units?
19564 E Sunset Cir has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19564 E Sunset Cir have?
Some of 19564 E Sunset Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19564 E Sunset Cir currently offering any rent specials?
19564 E Sunset Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19564 E Sunset Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 19564 E Sunset Cir is pet friendly.
Does 19564 E Sunset Cir offer parking?
Yes, 19564 E Sunset Cir does offer parking.
Does 19564 E Sunset Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19564 E Sunset Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19564 E Sunset Cir have a pool?
No, 19564 E Sunset Cir does not have a pool.
Does 19564 E Sunset Cir have accessible units?
No, 19564 E Sunset Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 19564 E Sunset Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 19564 E Sunset Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19564 E Sunset Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19564 E Sunset Cir has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19564 E Sunset Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St
Centennial, CO 80111
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Township at Highlands Apartments & Townhomes
901 E Phillips Ln
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity