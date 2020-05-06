19289 E Progress Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AVAILABLE 08/15/2019



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



This Spacious and Modern Home offers all the luxuries to live comfortably and conveniently in the heart of Centennial while enjoying a peaceful and amazing neighborhood located in Cherry Creek School District!



Details:

4BR/3.5BA located in heart of Centennial

2,866 Square Feet

3 Levels and a FINISHED Basement

Carpet is Newer with Plush, Luxury Padding

Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

Bar Top in Kitchen Attaching Living Room and Walk-out Deck! Great for Entertaining!

Master Bedroom Includes Duel Closets with one Walk-In Closet

MASSIVE Garden Tub & Spacious Shower in Master Bath

Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room

OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Located in a Cul-de-sac

Beautiful Landscaping

Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass & Tall Fences

Backs to Large Park and Ample Green Space

Open Concept with Vaulted Ceilings

Central Air Conditioning

Cozy Fireplace

Swamp Cooler

TONS of Storage Space!

Ceilings Fans

Bonus Room as a Loft or Office

Complimentary Lawn Mowing Included



Cherry Creek School District!

Elementary- Peakview

Middle School- Thunder Ridge

High School- Eagle Crest



Nearby shops include Smokey Hill Shopping Center, Valley Plaza Shopping Center, Target, and Walmart. Nearby restaurants include Papa Murphy's Pizza, Tata's Burritos, and Fontana Sushi. Nearby to Quincy Reservoir, Cherry Creek State Park, and so much more!



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (40 pounds max, 1 limit)



Resident Utilities: IREA Electric, Xcel Gas, $140 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer, & Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent! Mowing Included in Rent!



$2,495 Rent/month - $2,495 Security Deposit



HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!



For Showings, call or text Sarah @ 719-352-9318 or email Sarah@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com