19289 E Progress Ave

Amenities
AVAILABLE 08/15/2019
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
This Spacious and Modern Home offers all the luxuries to live comfortably and conveniently in the heart of Centennial while enjoying a peaceful and amazing neighborhood located in Cherry Creek School District!
Details:
4BR/3.5BA located in heart of Centennial
2,866 Square Feet
3 Levels and a FINISHED Basement
Carpet is Newer with Plush, Luxury Padding
Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
Bar Top in Kitchen Attaching Living Room and Walk-out Deck! Great for Entertaining!
Master Bedroom Includes Duel Closets with one Walk-In Closet
MASSIVE Garden Tub & Spacious Shower in Master Bath
Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room
OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Located in a Cul-de-sac
Beautiful Landscaping
Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass & Tall Fences
Backs to Large Park and Ample Green Space
Open Concept with Vaulted Ceilings
Central Air Conditioning
Cozy Fireplace
Swamp Cooler
TONS of Storage Space!
Ceilings Fans
Bonus Room as a Loft or Office
Complimentary Lawn Mowing Included
Cherry Creek School District!
Elementary- Peakview
Middle School- Thunder Ridge
High School- Eagle Crest
Nearby shops include Smokey Hill Shopping Center, Valley Plaza Shopping Center, Target, and Walmart. Nearby restaurants include Papa Murphy's Pizza, Tata's Burritos, and Fontana Sushi. Nearby to Quincy Reservoir, Cherry Creek State Park, and so much more!
DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (40 pounds max, 1 limit)
Resident Utilities: IREA Electric, Xcel Gas, $140 Flat Fee for Water/Sewer, & Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent! Mowing Included in Rent!
$2,495 Rent/month - $2,495 Security Deposit
HURRY YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS HOME IN PERSON TO BELIEVE IT!
For Showings, call or text Sarah @ 719-352-9318 or email Sarah@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com *All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information found on third party sites. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com