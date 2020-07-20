Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

17705 E Dorado Dr Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 5 Bed 4 Bath Large Home w Fenced Yard Many Updates - Nice 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Updated Home, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Great Kitchen and Breakfast Nook, Office, Barn Wood Accent Walls, Large Master Suite, Open Family Room, Fireplace, Back Deck, Fenced Back Yard w/ Water Feature, Huge Finished Basement. Washer & Dryer. 4 Bedrooms Upstairs, One in Basement = Teen or Au Pair?

3 Car Garage,

Quiet Amazing and Large Master Suite with Sitting Area

HUGE Back Deck in Wonderful Setting.

Reclaimed Wood / Barn Door Features.

Cherry Creek Schools

This is a Wonderful Family Home with Many Unique Features and Comfortable Living Inside and Out.

Must See!



(RLNE4940141)