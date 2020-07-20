All apartments in Centennial
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

17705 E Dorado Dr

17705 E Dorado Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17705 E Dorado Dr, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
17705 E Dorado Dr Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 5 Bed 4 Bath Large Home w Fenced Yard Many Updates - Nice 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Updated Home, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Great Kitchen and Breakfast Nook, Office, Barn Wood Accent Walls, Large Master Suite, Open Family Room, Fireplace, Back Deck, Fenced Back Yard w/ Water Feature, Huge Finished Basement. Washer & Dryer. 4 Bedrooms Upstairs, One in Basement = Teen or Au Pair?
3 Car Garage,
Quiet Amazing and Large Master Suite with Sitting Area
HUGE Back Deck in Wonderful Setting.
Reclaimed Wood / Barn Door Features.
Cherry Creek Schools
This is a Wonderful Family Home with Many Unique Features and Comfortable Living Inside and Out.
Must See!

(RLNE4940141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17705 E Dorado Dr have any available units?
17705 E Dorado Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 17705 E Dorado Dr have?
Some of 17705 E Dorado Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17705 E Dorado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17705 E Dorado Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17705 E Dorado Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17705 E Dorado Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17705 E Dorado Dr offer parking?
Yes, 17705 E Dorado Dr offers parking.
Does 17705 E Dorado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17705 E Dorado Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17705 E Dorado Dr have a pool?
No, 17705 E Dorado Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17705 E Dorado Dr have accessible units?
No, 17705 E Dorado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17705 E Dorado Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17705 E Dorado Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17705 E Dorado Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17705 E Dorado Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
