Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

17332 East Crestline Avenue

17332 East Crestline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17332 East Crestline Avenue, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedroom Family Home across from Crestline Park - Property Id: 14500

This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom tri-level home.
Two-car garage plus additional parking.
New heating and air conditioning.
New carpet & hardwood floors.
Newly remodeled bathrooms, including a jetted bathtub.
Completely finished basement large enough for sectional sofa plus king-sized bed plus walk-in closet.
Fully enclosed sun-room.
Giant deck with an outdoor dining set.
Backyard includes detached shed for extra storage and 6-ft privacy fence.
Across the street from Crestline Park. Includes a newly installed playground, a basketball court, & large playing field. Park allows for trained dogs to run off-leash.
Pool & tennis courts located on same block (no street crossing necessary).
Located in Cherry Creek School District.
Elementary school within walking distance.
Multiple sledding hills within walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/14500p
Property Id 14500

(RLNE5197955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17332 East Crestline Avenue have any available units?
17332 East Crestline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 17332 East Crestline Avenue have?
Some of 17332 East Crestline Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17332 East Crestline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17332 East Crestline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17332 East Crestline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17332 East Crestline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17332 East Crestline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17332 East Crestline Avenue offers parking.
Does 17332 East Crestline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17332 East Crestline Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17332 East Crestline Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17332 East Crestline Avenue has a pool.
Does 17332 East Crestline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17332 East Crestline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17332 East Crestline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17332 East Crestline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17332 East Crestline Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17332 East Crestline Avenue has units with air conditioning.
