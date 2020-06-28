17332 East Crestline Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4 Bedroom Family Home across from Crestline Park - Property Id: 14500



This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom tri-level home.

Two-car garage plus additional parking.

New heating and air conditioning.

New carpet & hardwood floors.

Newly remodeled bathrooms, including a jetted bathtub.

Completely finished basement large enough for sectional sofa plus king-sized bed plus walk-in closet.

Fully enclosed sun-room.

Giant deck with an outdoor dining set.

Backyard includes detached shed for extra storage and 6-ft privacy fence.

Across the street from Crestline Park. Includes a newly installed playground, a basketball court, & large playing field. Park allows for trained dogs to run off-leash.

Pool & tennis courts located on same block (no street crossing necessary).

Located in Cherry Creek School District.

Elementary school within walking distance.

Multiple sledding hills within walking distance.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/14500p

