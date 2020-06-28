17332 East Crestline Avenue

Amenities
4 Bedroom Family Home across from Crestline Park - Property Id: 14500
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom tri-level home.
Two-car garage plus additional parking.
New heating and air conditioning.
New carpet & hardwood floors.
Newly remodeled bathrooms, including a jetted bathtub.
Completely finished basement large enough for sectional sofa plus king-sized bed plus walk-in closet.
Fully enclosed sun-room.
Giant deck with an outdoor dining set.
Backyard includes detached shed for extra storage and 6-ft privacy fence.
Across the street from Crestline Park. Includes a newly installed playground, a basketball court, & large playing field. Park allows for trained dogs to run off-leash.
Pool & tennis courts located on same block (no street crossing necessary).
Located in Cherry Creek School District.
Elementary school within walking distance.
Multiple sledding hills within walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/14500p
Property Id 14500
(RLNE5197955)