1422 E Nichols Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This three-bedroom, three bath townhome plus office is located in the heart of Centennial in the quiet community of Woodridge Terrace. It is an end-unit. Home features include custom built-ins, hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, formal dining area and a gas fireplace. Two Master Suites! Good storage throughout. Attached two-car garage with built-in workbench. Modern farmhouse updates. Washer and dryer included. Small deck off back of home opening to grassy area. Nice community with a private pool. Walk to parks, trails, and award-winning schools! Conveniently located close to shopping, dining and many other amenities. A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.



Features at a glance:

-Two car garage

-Workbench (located in the garage)

-Three bedrooms

-Three bathrooms

-Gas fireplace

-Granite countertops

-Wood floors

-Tile floors

-Carpet floors

-End unit

-Covered entry

-Built-ins

-Ceiling fan

-Central gas heat

-Central a/c

-Gas hot water tank

-Approximate square footage 1836

-Year built 1982



Appliances included

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Microwave

-Washer

-Dryer



Pets:

-A dog would be considered with additional deposit

-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds.



Leasing information:

-Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA (includes water, sewer, trash)

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Electric, Gas and all others.



Nearby schools in Centennial

-Twain Elementary School

-John Wesley Powell Middle School

-Arapahoe High School



For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Licensed in the State of Colorado



Equal Housing Opportunity



