1422 E Nichols Dr

This three-bedroom, three bath townhome plus office is located in the heart of Centennial in the quiet community of Woodridge Terrace. It is an end-unit. Home features include custom built-ins, hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, formal dining area and a gas fireplace. Two Master Suites! Good storage throughout. Attached two-car garage with built-in workbench. Modern farmhouse updates. Washer and dryer included. Small deck off back of home opening to grassy area. Nice community with a private pool. Walk to parks, trails, and award-winning schools! Conveniently located close to shopping, dining and many other amenities. A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.
Features at a glance:
-Two car garage
-Workbench (located in the garage)
-Three bedrooms
-Three bathrooms
-Gas fireplace
-Granite countertops
-Wood floors
-Tile floors
-Carpet floors
-End unit
-Covered entry
-Built-ins
-Ceiling fan
-Central gas heat
-Central a/c
-Gas hot water tank
-Approximate square footage 1836
-Year built 1982
Appliances included
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Washer
-Dryer
Pets:
-A dog would be considered with additional deposit
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.
Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA (includes water, sewer, trash)
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Electric, Gas and all others.
Nearby schools in Centennial
-Twain Elementary School
-John Wesley Powell Middle School
-Arapahoe High School
