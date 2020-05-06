All apartments in Centennial
1422 E Nichols Dr

1422 East Nichols Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1422 East Nichols Drive, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great Three Bedroom Townhouse in Centennial - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1276494?source=marketing

This three-bedroom, three bath townhome plus office is located in the heart of Centennial in the quiet community of Woodridge Terrace. It is an end-unit. Home features include custom built-ins, hardwood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, formal dining area and a gas fireplace. Two Master Suites! Good storage throughout. Attached two-car garage with built-in workbench. Modern farmhouse updates. Washer and dryer included. Small deck off back of home opening to grassy area. Nice community with a private pool. Walk to parks, trails, and award-winning schools! Conveniently located close to shopping, dining and many other amenities. A well-behaved pet would be considered with an additional deposit.

Features at a glance:
-Two car garage
-Workbench (located in the garage)
-Three bedrooms
-Three bathrooms
-Gas fireplace
-Granite countertops
-Wood floors
-Tile floors
-Carpet floors
-End unit
-Covered entry
-Built-ins
-Ceiling fan
-Central gas heat
-Central a/c
-Gas hot water tank
-Approximate square footage 1836
-Year built 1982

Appliances included
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Microwave
-Washer
-Dryer

Pets:
-A dog would be considered with additional deposit
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.

Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: HOA (includes water, sewer, trash)
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Electric, Gas and all others.

Nearby schools in Centennial
-Twain Elementary School
-John Wesley Powell Middle School
-Arapahoe High School

For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5570147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 E Nichols Dr have any available units?
1422 E Nichols Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 1422 E Nichols Dr have?
Some of 1422 E Nichols Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 E Nichols Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1422 E Nichols Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 E Nichols Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 E Nichols Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1422 E Nichols Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1422 E Nichols Dr offers parking.
Does 1422 E Nichols Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 E Nichols Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 E Nichols Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1422 E Nichols Dr has a pool.
Does 1422 E Nichols Dr have accessible units?
No, 1422 E Nichols Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 E Nichols Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 E Nichols Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 E Nichols Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1422 E Nichols Dr has units with air conditioning.
