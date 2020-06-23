860 S Carlton St

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

- You'll LOVE this beautiful re-modeled front-to-back 2 Story Castle Rock home!



It features a generous master suite with vaulted ceiling, 5 piece bath, and walk in closet.



The home backs to breathtaking views of open space and Fireman's Park.



This community is known for it's trail system and offers a club house with a swimming pool.



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4482264)