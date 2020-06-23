860 S Carlton St

Amenities
- You'll LOVE this beautiful re-modeled front-to-back 2 Story Castle Rock home!
It features a generous master suite with vaulted ceiling, 5 piece bath, and walk in closet.
The home backs to breathtaking views of open space and Fireman's Park.
This community is known for it's trail system and offers a club house with a swimming pool.
Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4482264)