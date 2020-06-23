All apartments in Castle Rock
860 S Carlton St

860 South Carlton Street · No Longer Available
Location

860 South Carlton Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
- You'll LOVE this beautiful re-modeled front-to-back 2 Story Castle Rock home!

It features a generous master suite with vaulted ceiling, 5 piece bath, and walk in closet.

The home backs to breathtaking views of open space and Fireman's Park.

This community is known for it's trail system and offers a club house with a swimming pool.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4482264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

