Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities garage pet friendly

847 Tarpan Place Available 03/20/19 Close to Everything! Main Floor Master - 4BD/Office/3-Car Garage - Welcome Home!

This spacious 4-bedroom with a large unfinished basement is calling your name!



The main floor boasts hardwoods and an open floor plan. You will find a formal dining room and office/den when you walk in. The details are everywhere! The kitchen offers gas cooking, double ovens, and corian countertops plus is open to the breakfast area and the gracious family room with fireplace. The master suite will amaze you with the HUGE size plus a sitting area and 5-piece bath.



Step upstairs and you will find a small, niche homework loft plus three additional bedrooms. The common bath boasts double sinks to make getting ready in the AM much easier! The third bedroom is situated on the other side which makes it ideal for those guests visiting or that teen that desires additional privacy.



The huge, unfinished basement is great for storage and winter-time playing opportunities. The three-car garage is oversized and perfect for yard equipment in addition to your cars.



This home is dog friendly with additional $.

Give Barry a call for your private showing...Jaris Realty, Inc. 303-835-0041 or 303-570-0918.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4067952)