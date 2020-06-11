All apartments in Castle Rock
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
847 Tarpan Place
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

847 Tarpan Place

847 Tarpan Place · No Longer Available
Location

847 Tarpan Place, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
847 Tarpan Place Available 03/20/19 Close to Everything! Main Floor Master - 4BD/Office/3-Car Garage - Welcome Home!
This spacious 4-bedroom with a large unfinished basement is calling your name!

The main floor boasts hardwoods and an open floor plan. You will find a formal dining room and office/den when you walk in. The details are everywhere! The kitchen offers gas cooking, double ovens, and corian countertops plus is open to the breakfast area and the gracious family room with fireplace. The master suite will amaze you with the HUGE size plus a sitting area and 5-piece bath.

Step upstairs and you will find a small, niche homework loft plus three additional bedrooms. The common bath boasts double sinks to make getting ready in the AM much easier! The third bedroom is situated on the other side which makes it ideal for those guests visiting or that teen that desires additional privacy.

The huge, unfinished basement is great for storage and winter-time playing opportunities. The three-car garage is oversized and perfect for yard equipment in addition to your cars.

This home is dog friendly with additional $.
Give Barry a call for your private showing...Jaris Realty, Inc. 303-835-0041 or 303-570-0918.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4067952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 Tarpan Place have any available units?
847 Tarpan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 Tarpan Place have?
Some of 847 Tarpan Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 Tarpan Place currently offering any rent specials?
847 Tarpan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 Tarpan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 847 Tarpan Place is pet friendly.
Does 847 Tarpan Place offer parking?
Yes, 847 Tarpan Place offers parking.
Does 847 Tarpan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 847 Tarpan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 Tarpan Place have a pool?
No, 847 Tarpan Place does not have a pool.
Does 847 Tarpan Place have accessible units?
No, 847 Tarpan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 847 Tarpan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 847 Tarpan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
