7393 Greenwater Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Come in and see your dream home! This beautiful ranch style home is located in Cobblestone Ranch, where you can find a community center with a pool, tennis court and playground area. It is a short commute to the outlet mall, tons of shopping, restaurants and I-25. The exterior of this home includes an attached 3 car garage, a covered entrance and stone accents. Inside this home you will find an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and gas range. Stunning white cabinets with crown molding, tile back splash, a large center island with counter bar seating, recessed sink and quartz counter tops can also be found in the kitchen. The dining area is open to the kitchen and the living room. The spacious living room has an electric fireplace with a wood mantel. There is a walk out to the backyard as well. The master suite is located on the main level, is adjoined to the 4 piece master bath and walk in closet. The 4 piece master bath has dual-sink vanity and an enormous shower with multiple shower heads. There are two other bedrooms located on the main level along with a full bathroom. The laundry room is also located on the main level. It has a utility sink and cabinet space for storage. The basement is unfinished, giving you plenty of storage space now or room to grow in the future. This gorgeous home isn't going to last long! Come see it today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.