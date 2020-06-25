All apartments in Castle Rock
7393 Greenwater Circle

Location

7393 Greenwater Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Liberty Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Come in and see your dream home! This beautiful ranch style home is located in Cobblestone Ranch, where you can find a community center with a pool, tennis court and playground area. It is a short commute to the outlet mall, tons of shopping, restaurants and I-25. The exterior of this home includes an attached 3 car garage, a covered entrance and stone accents. Inside this home you will find an open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a double oven and gas range. Stunning white cabinets with crown molding, tile back splash, a large center island with counter bar seating, recessed sink and quartz counter tops can also be found in the kitchen. The dining area is open to the kitchen and the living room. The spacious living room has an electric fireplace with a wood mantel. There is a walk out to the backyard as well. The master suite is located on the main level, is adjoined to the 4 piece master bath and walk in closet. The 4 piece master bath has dual-sink vanity and an enormous shower with multiple shower heads. There are two other bedrooms located on the main level along with a full bathroom. The laundry room is also located on the main level. It has a utility sink and cabinet space for storage. The basement is unfinished, giving you plenty of storage space now or room to grow in the future. This gorgeous home isn't going to last long! Come see it today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7393 Greenwater Circle have any available units?
7393 Greenwater Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 7393 Greenwater Circle have?
Some of 7393 Greenwater Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7393 Greenwater Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7393 Greenwater Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7393 Greenwater Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7393 Greenwater Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7393 Greenwater Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7393 Greenwater Circle offers parking.
Does 7393 Greenwater Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7393 Greenwater Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7393 Greenwater Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7393 Greenwater Circle has a pool.
Does 7393 Greenwater Circle have accessible units?
No, 7393 Greenwater Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7393 Greenwater Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7393 Greenwater Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7393 Greenwater Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7393 Greenwater Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

