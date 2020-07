Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry garage internet access

This clean updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located at the base of the famous Castle Rock "Rock". Main floor unit with a courtyard patio to enjoy those Colorado sunsets. Extras include, gas fireplace, wood floors and a\c. Full size washer\dryer included.



Great location, close to; hiking trail, charming downtown Castle Rock and the famous Outlet Mall. Minutes from I-25. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing!