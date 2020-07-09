All apartments in Castle Rock
Location

6821 Turnstone Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 5 Bed Home in Castle Rock!!! - *VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS AVAILABLE*
Welcome to this great home in Castle Rock! Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinet storage and stainless steel appliances! Bright and open family room in addition to front sitting room! Bedroom and full bath on main level with four beds up. Master bedroom with ensuite master bath and individual walk-in closets. Fully fenced in back yard with patio for plenty of outdoor entertainment space! Three car attached garage with Washer/Dryer included.*Owner is currently upgrading flooring and window treatments throughout* Walking distance to Flagstone Elementary and Mesa Middle school and park!! Easy Commute to DTC!!

Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5788940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Turnstone Ave. have any available units?
6821 Turnstone Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 6821 Turnstone Ave. have?
Some of 6821 Turnstone Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6821 Turnstone Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Turnstone Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Turnstone Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6821 Turnstone Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6821 Turnstone Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6821 Turnstone Ave. offers parking.
Does 6821 Turnstone Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6821 Turnstone Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Turnstone Ave. have a pool?
No, 6821 Turnstone Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Turnstone Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6821 Turnstone Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Turnstone Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Turnstone Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6821 Turnstone Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6821 Turnstone Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

