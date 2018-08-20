662 Sixth Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

This property is a with a full walkout finished lower level. Main floor consists of the living and dining rooms along with a half bath, kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom.



On the lower level there are two more bedrooms, rec room and hall bath. There is a small patio off the rec room along with a deck off the kitchen for extra extrior space. One car garage attached plus a large driveway for additional parking.



Easy access to downtown Castle Rock, shopping and I-25. This home is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set a showing!