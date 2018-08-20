All apartments in Castle Rock
662 Sixth Street
662 Sixth Street

662 Sixth Street · No Longer Available
Location

662 Sixth Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This property is a with a full walkout finished lower level. Main floor consists of the living and dining rooms along with a half bath, kitchen, master bedroom and bathroom.

On the lower level there are two more bedrooms, rec room and hall bath. There is a small patio off the rec room along with a deck off the kitchen for extra extrior space. One car garage attached plus a large driveway for additional parking.

Easy access to downtown Castle Rock, shopping and I-25. This home is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 662 Sixth Street have any available units?
662 Sixth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 662 Sixth Street have?
Some of 662 Sixth Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 662 Sixth Street currently offering any rent specials?
662 Sixth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 662 Sixth Street pet-friendly?
No, 662 Sixth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 662 Sixth Street offer parking?
Yes, 662 Sixth Street does offer parking.
Does 662 Sixth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 662 Sixth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 662 Sixth Street have a pool?
No, 662 Sixth Street does not have a pool.
Does 662 Sixth Street have accessible units?
No, 662 Sixth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 662 Sixth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 662 Sixth Street has units with dishwashers.
