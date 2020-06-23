All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court

6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court Available 04/16/19 Custom Ranch Nestled in Castlewood Canyon! Spectacular. Pet Friendly - Call Jaris Realty, Inc. for your private showing on this home at 303-835-0041. Pets are welcome with additional $$. Available April 16, 2019

Gorgeous Custom Home offering 4 bed, 4.5 bath and oversized 3 car garage. It is nestled in Castlewood Canyon with scenic views everywhere you turn! Each detail of this home was well thought out from soaring ceilings to the task lit art niches. The gourmet kitchen with it's sub-zero will make your chef's mouth water!

Great indoor and outdoor living features. You will enjoy the wide open floor plan as you walk in the front door to wide hallways, dining room, great room with a view straight into the kitchen for perfect entertaining. Just down the hall to the master suite you have to see in person! A private office is just outside of the master suite with front porch access to porch area.

The lower level boasts a theater room with auditorium seating platform, a great stoned wine bar. Two of the three bedrooms on this level are suites with private baths. The third bedroom has a Jack-n-Jill access to the common bath.

Outdoor living enjoyment is provided in this home and features stamped concrete, huge patio, two treks decks and your outdoor fireplace. The beautiful landscape tops off the views for you to enjoy all the outdoor living areas. Sit back and enjoy Mother Nature's Natural surrounding landscape of the Canyon - it is phenomenal!

(RLNE4715259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court have any available units?
6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court have?
Some of 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court is pet friendly.
Does 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court offer parking?
Yes, 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court offers parking.
Does 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court have a pool?
No, 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court does not have a pool.
Does 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court have accessible units?
No, 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court does not have units with dishwashers.
