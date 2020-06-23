Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

6533 Lost Canyon Ranch Court Available 04/16/19 Custom Ranch Nestled in Castlewood Canyon! Spectacular. Pet Friendly - Call Jaris Realty, Inc. for your private showing on this home at 303-835-0041. Pets are welcome with additional $$. Available April 16, 2019



Gorgeous Custom Home offering 4 bed, 4.5 bath and oversized 3 car garage. It is nestled in Castlewood Canyon with scenic views everywhere you turn! Each detail of this home was well thought out from soaring ceilings to the task lit art niches. The gourmet kitchen with it's sub-zero will make your chef's mouth water!



Great indoor and outdoor living features. You will enjoy the wide open floor plan as you walk in the front door to wide hallways, dining room, great room with a view straight into the kitchen for perfect entertaining. Just down the hall to the master suite you have to see in person! A private office is just outside of the master suite with front porch access to porch area.



The lower level boasts a theater room with auditorium seating platform, a great stoned wine bar. Two of the three bedrooms on this level are suites with private baths. The third bedroom has a Jack-n-Jill access to the common bath.



Outdoor living enjoyment is provided in this home and features stamped concrete, huge patio, two treks decks and your outdoor fireplace. The beautiful landscape tops off the views for you to enjoy all the outdoor living areas. Sit back and enjoy Mother Nature's Natural surrounding landscape of the Canyon - it is phenomenal!



(RLNE4715259)