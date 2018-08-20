6282 Turnstone Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Castlewood Ranch will welcome you with 1,665 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Entertain in the spacious living room. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit with a laundry room, and a half bath on the main floor. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom with massive walk-in closet, large master bathroom with double vanity. Parking includes attached 2 car garage.



Outside enjoy the fall weather on the patio in fenced yard with sprinkler system. This home is within walking distance to Flagstone Elementary. Within closing driving distance you will find biking/walking trails, the Castle Rock Outlet Mall, and Douglas County High School. Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 86 and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960448.



