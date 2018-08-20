All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated September 5 2019 at 5:05 PM

6282 Turnstone Place

6282 Turnstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

6282 Turnstone Place, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960448.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex in Castlewood Ranch will welcome you with 1,665 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Entertain in the spacious living room. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit with a laundry room, and a half bath on the main floor. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom with massive walk-in closet, large master bathroom with double vanity. Parking includes attached 2 car garage.

Outside enjoy the fall weather on the patio in fenced yard with sprinkler system. This home is within walking distance to Flagstone Elementary. Within closing driving distance you will find biking/walking trails, the Castle Rock Outlet Mall, and Douglas County High School. Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 86 and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #960448.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6282 Turnstone Place have any available units?
6282 Turnstone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 6282 Turnstone Place have?
Some of 6282 Turnstone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6282 Turnstone Place currently offering any rent specials?
6282 Turnstone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6282 Turnstone Place pet-friendly?
No, 6282 Turnstone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 6282 Turnstone Place offer parking?
Yes, 6282 Turnstone Place offers parking.
Does 6282 Turnstone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6282 Turnstone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6282 Turnstone Place have a pool?
No, 6282 Turnstone Place does not have a pool.
Does 6282 Turnstone Place have accessible units?
No, 6282 Turnstone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6282 Turnstone Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6282 Turnstone Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 6282 Turnstone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6282 Turnstone Place does not have units with air conditioning.
