6218 Castlegate Dr W

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym trash valet

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly trash valet

4/1 - 6/29 Sub-lease with option to renew! Sub-leasing our beautiful one bedroom one bath luxury apartment. Incredible sunset views of the mountains from the entire apartment and balcony. Very spacious 766 sq ft floor plan with a huge walk in closet. In unit laundry, valet trash, grills, and parking garage. The only LAZY RIVER in Denver! Great gym and rooftop spaces. Less than a 5 minute walk to LightRail, King Soopers, and many restaurants. 10 Minute walk to Target and Whole Foods!



$1530/mo. Must apply through The Veranda. It is $50/applicant, but I will pay that and the $200 fee to change names if accepted. Dogs and cats are allowed, though there is a deposit required.