Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6218 Castlegate Dr W

6218 Castlegate Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6218 Castlegate Drive West, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Castle Pines

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
trash valet
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
trash valet
4/1 - 6/29 Sub-lease with option to renew! Sub-leasing our beautiful one bedroom one bath luxury apartment. Incredible sunset views of the mountains from the entire apartment and balcony. Very spacious 766 sq ft floor plan with a huge walk in closet. In unit laundry, valet trash, grills, and parking garage. The only LAZY RIVER in Denver! Great gym and rooftop spaces. Less than a 5 minute walk to LightRail, King Soopers, and many restaurants. 10 Minute walk to Target and Whole Foods!

$1530/mo. Must apply through The Veranda. It is $50/applicant, but I will pay that and the $200 fee to change names if accepted. Dogs and cats are allowed, though there is a deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
