All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 612 Branding Iron LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
612 Branding Iron LN
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

612 Branding Iron LN

612 Branding Iron Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

612 Branding Iron Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
612 Branding Iron LN Available 04/15/20 4 Bed/2 Bath, 2558 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 612 Branding Iron LN - Avail April 15th. 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home in the Mezler Ranch neighborhood of Castle Rock. On the main floor is a formal dining room, family room, kitchen with nook and powder bath. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The basement is finished with an additional 4th bedroom and laundry room. Features include all stainless appliances, tile floors, hardwood floors, fenced rear, sprinkler system, patio, central heat & air, all-house fan, 2" blinds, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, washer and dryer. Small pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Leasing service provided by Integrity Realty & Management, 303-847-0130. To schedule showing, go to https://integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit: $2,495
Application Fee: $50 / adult

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5627300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Branding Iron LN have any available units?
612 Branding Iron LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 612 Branding Iron LN have?
Some of 612 Branding Iron LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Branding Iron LN currently offering any rent specials?
612 Branding Iron LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Branding Iron LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Branding Iron LN is pet friendly.
Does 612 Branding Iron LN offer parking?
No, 612 Branding Iron LN does not offer parking.
Does 612 Branding Iron LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Branding Iron LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Branding Iron LN have a pool?
No, 612 Branding Iron LN does not have a pool.
Does 612 Branding Iron LN have accessible units?
No, 612 Branding Iron LN does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Branding Iron LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Branding Iron LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Branding Iron LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 612 Branding Iron LN has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs