612 Branding Iron LN Available 04/15/20 4 Bed/2 Bath, 2558 Sqft, Fin Bsmt - 612 Branding Iron LN - Avail April 15th. 4 Bed/2.5 Bath home in the Mezler Ranch neighborhood of Castle Rock. On the main floor is a formal dining room, family room, kitchen with nook and powder bath. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The basement is finished with an additional 4th bedroom and laundry room. Features include all stainless appliances, tile floors, hardwood floors, fenced rear, sprinkler system, patio, central heat & air, all-house fan, 2" blinds, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, washer and dryer. Small pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Leasing service provided by Integrity Realty & Management, 303-847-0130. To schedule showing, go to https://integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit: $2,495

Application Fee: $50 / adult



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



