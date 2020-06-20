6062 Raleigh Cir

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded appliances and island. Sliding door leads to an enclosed fenced in back yard that has a wonderful water feature. Two car attached garage with storage and a powder room on the main floor.



Three bedrooms are located on the upper level. Huge master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms withÂ another bathroom plus landing area at top of the stairs.



Entire property has been newer paint. Large upstairs laundry room which includes washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. Within the Douglas Re-1 School District, served by DOUGLAS COUNTY High School, MESA Middle School, and FLAGSTONE Elementary School.



SORRY, NO PETS! Resident responsible for all utilities.



