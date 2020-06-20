All apartments in Castle Rock
6062 Raleigh Cir
6062 Raleigh Cir

6062 Raleigh Circle · (303) 332-4529
Location

6062 Raleigh Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful remodeled three bedroom home for rent in Castlewood Ranch! Living room has all new hardwood floors that opens up to the dining area. Spacious open kitchen with upgraded appliances and island. Sliding door leads to an enclosed fenced in back yard that has a wonderful water feature. Two car attached garage with storage and a powder room on the main floor.

Three bedrooms are located on the upper level. Huge master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Two additional bedrooms withÂ another bathroom plus landing area at top of the stairs.

Entire property has been newer paint. Large upstairs laundry room which includes washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. Within the Douglas Re-1 School District, served by DOUGLAS COUNTY High School, MESA Middle School, and FLAGSTONE Elementary School.

SORRY, NO PETS! Resident responsible for all utilities.

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6062 Raleigh Cir have any available units?
6062 Raleigh Cir has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6062 Raleigh Cir have?
Some of 6062 Raleigh Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6062 Raleigh Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6062 Raleigh Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6062 Raleigh Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6062 Raleigh Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 6062 Raleigh Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6062 Raleigh Cir does offer parking.
Does 6062 Raleigh Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6062 Raleigh Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6062 Raleigh Cir have a pool?
No, 6062 Raleigh Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6062 Raleigh Cir have accessible units?
No, 6062 Raleigh Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6062 Raleigh Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6062 Raleigh Cir has units with dishwashers.
