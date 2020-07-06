5709 Echo Hollow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court dog park fire pit gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Perfection in Castle Rock! - This big and beautiful home, just five minutes away from downtown Castle Rock, is all you've ever dreamed of! This five bed, four bathroom home has a very spacious backyard with a lovely fire pit. The amazing living room has plenty of natural light, so the open floor plan is filled with sunlight! The gorgeous hardwood floors bring a nice touch to the home, too. The basement is perfect for entertaining or just plain relaxing! Your new home has an attached two car garage and solar panels, furthering the perfection! With a pool, basketball court, dog park, gym and amphitheater within walking distance, this is the perfect place, and won't last long, so call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5266993)