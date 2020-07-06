All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

5709 Echo Hollow Street

Location

5709 Echo Hollow Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Perfection in Castle Rock! - This big and beautiful home, just five minutes away from downtown Castle Rock, is all you've ever dreamed of! This five bed, four bathroom home has a very spacious backyard with a lovely fire pit. The amazing living room has plenty of natural light, so the open floor plan is filled with sunlight! The gorgeous hardwood floors bring a nice touch to the home, too. The basement is perfect for entertaining or just plain relaxing! Your new home has an attached two car garage and solar panels, furthering the perfection! With a pool, basketball court, dog park, gym and amphitheater within walking distance, this is the perfect place, and won't last long, so call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5266993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Echo Hollow Street have any available units?
5709 Echo Hollow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5709 Echo Hollow Street have?
Some of 5709 Echo Hollow Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Echo Hollow Street currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Echo Hollow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Echo Hollow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Echo Hollow Street is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Echo Hollow Street offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Echo Hollow Street offers parking.
Does 5709 Echo Hollow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Echo Hollow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Echo Hollow Street have a pool?
Yes, 5709 Echo Hollow Street has a pool.
Does 5709 Echo Hollow Street have accessible units?
No, 5709 Echo Hollow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Echo Hollow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Echo Hollow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Echo Hollow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Echo Hollow Street does not have units with air conditioning.

